Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Emilia Clarke has a brand new look, but the inspiration behind it is old — as in old-school Hollywood it couple.

The "Game of Thrones" star gave her fans and followers a preview of the drastically different 'do Thursday.

Behold her close-cropped blond pixie cut, complete with a cresting wave of bangs and a dose of '90s nostalgia.

"Me: I'm thinking when Gwyneth (Paltrow) and Brad (Pitt) had the same cut," she wrote in a caption alongside the reveal. She then added the mock reply from her stylist, "I got 'chu."

And if you don't know what Clarke's referring to, just feast your eyes on this flashback photo:

A great match: Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were dating when they attended "The Devil's Own" premiere on March 13, 1997 in New York City. WireImage

The year was 1997, and Brad Pitt, who'd yet to date first wife Jennifer Aniston or second wife Angelina Jolie, was engaged to his "Seven" co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple was apparently so smitten, they even wore their hair in identical styles.

It's a cut that looks just as good on Clarke today. But then again, we've yet to see a 'do that's a don't for her.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones." HBO

The 31-year-old is something of a chameleon when it comes to hair color and cuts, from the flowing platinum wig she put on for the small screen, to the various real-life looks she's sported on the red carpet over the years.

Clarke has tried out different cuts and colors in the past. Getty Images

The woman behind Clarke's latest cut, hairstylist to the stars Jenny Cho, shared a video of how her latest transformation came about.

"You're a dream," she wrote of working with the change-loving actress.