"Game of Thrones" fans, we’ve found your next real estate investment.
Northern Ireland’s Gosford Castle, which was used for exterior shots of Riverrun in the hit HBO series, has been mostly converted into luxury residences, and now a portion of the property is for sale.
According to the listing by Maison Real Estate, the space that’s currently on the market has been partially developed with a view to convert it into six luxury apartments, each averaging about 3,500 square feet.
And once you see the interior pictures, you can imagine how cool it’d be to live there.
The castle was built in the mid-1800s by the 2nd Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson, and it’s got all the history and character you’d want in a grand historic residence.
There’s an elegant round room that looks like it could be a fun place to dance and twirl a la Beauty and the Beast. The floor just needs to be polished up a little, and the walls could use a fresh coat of paint, but the beautiful structure and intricate details are there.
The large library, with tall arched windows and a fireplace, has walls lined with built-in bookcases. Coffered ceilings and an antique lantern hang above, making it a wonderfully romantic place to read or just hang out.
Another room features a gorgeous vaulted ceiling and black-and-white checkered floors.
In the red (not “red wedding”) room, tall windows let in tons of natural light while a fireplace warms up the space. And you might want to cozy up close to it because as it stands right now, the property that’s for sale doesn’t have heating.
There’s also a room in the round tower which has much less light due to its smaller windows, but has tons of exposed brick.
The property is currently entertaining offers above £500,000, which is around $650,000. Of course you’ll have to budget for repairs and renovation, but maybe you could offset the cost with an HGTV show about the transformation? We’d totally watch it!