Do you recognize this castle from the show?
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Games of Thrones castle
Catelyn Stark, played by Michelle Fairley, visited her family at Riverrun.

"Game of Thrones" fans, we’ve found your next real estate investment.

Northern Ireland’s Gosford Castle, which was used for exterior shots of Riverrun in the hit HBO series, has been mostly converted into luxury residences, and now a portion of the property is for sale.

Game of Thrones castle Riverrun
Exterior shots of this castle were used for Riverrun in "Game of Thrones."Maison Real Estate

According to the listing by Maison Real Estate, the space that’s currently on the market has been partially developed with a view to convert it into six luxury apartments, each averaging about 3,500 square feet.

Game of Thrones castle Riverrun
In 2006, the castle was purchased by a development group to restore the building into luxury residences.Maison Real Estate

And once you see the interior pictures, you can imagine how cool it’d be to live there.

The castle was built in the mid-1800s by the 2nd Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson, and it’s got all the history and character you’d want in a grand historic residence.

Game of Thrones castle Riverrun
This grand room just needs a little sprucing up.Maison Real Estate

There’s an elegant round room that looks like it could be a fun place to dance and twirl a la Beauty and the Beast. The floor just needs to be polished up a little, and the walls could use a fresh coat of paint, but the beautiful structure and intricate details are there.

Game of Thrones castle Riverrun
Looks like a lovely place to curl up with a good book!Maison Real Estate

The large library, with tall arched windows and a fireplace, has walls lined with built-in bookcases. Coffered ceilings and an antique lantern hang above, making it a wonderfully romantic place to read or just hang out.

Another room features a gorgeous vaulted ceiling and black-and-white checkered floors.

Game of Thrones castle Riverrun
Imagine if this was your apartment's ceiling!Maison Real Estate

In the red (not “red wedding”) room, tall windows let in tons of natural light while a fireplace warms up the space. And you might want to cozy up close to it because as it stands right now, the property that’s for sale doesn’t have heating.

Game of Thrones castle Riverrun
We can just picture the events held in this room in the past.Maison Real Estate

There’s also a room in the round tower which has much less light due to its smaller windows, but has tons of exposed brick.

Game of Thrones castle Riverrun
This space is just begging for a Rapunzel recreation.Maison Real Estate

The property is currently entertaining offers above £500,000, which is around $650,000. Of course you’ll have to budget for repairs and renovation, but maybe you could offset the cost with an HGTV show about the transformation? We’d totally watch it!

