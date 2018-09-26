Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple are practically twins in new pic

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Gwyneth Paltrow's new pic with her daughter, Apple, has fans convinced they're seeing double!

The Oscar winner shared the twintastic photo to honor 14-year-old Apple on National Daughter Day, but the comments quickly filled up with remarks about how much the pair looks alike.

"Omg she looks identical to you! Very beautiful like her mom!" wrote one astonished fan.

"You guys look like sisters," wrote another.

Even former "The Chew" star Daphne Oz chimed in, commenting, "TWINS!!"

Meanwhile, Paltrow's other celebrity pals, including Gwen Stefani, remarked on Apple's beauty.

"My goodness, she is adorable," the singer wrote.

In the caption, proud mom Paltrow gushed about her oldest child, whose dad is the actress's ex-hubby, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like I conjured you from a dream, you make my life," she sweetly wrote.

The "Avengers: Infinity Wars" star avoided sharing photos of Apple and her little brother, Moses Martin, 12, when they were younger, but in recent years, she's been happy to offer sweet birthday tributes and special holiday pics.

In May, Paltrow shared a photo of Apple to celebrate her 14th birthday.

"You make every day feel like Christmas morning," the actress gushed, adding, "Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."