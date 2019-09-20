No one could steal the show at Milan Fashion Week quite like J.Lo!

The "Hustlers" star made a surprise appearance at the end of the Spring 2020 Versace fashion show on Friday wearing an updated version of that famous green dress. Lopez, 50, looked just as good as she did wearing it at the Grammy Awards almost 20 years ago, causing plenty of people to do a double take and confirm that they didn't travel back in time to the year 2000.

Left: Jennifer Lopez wore the first infamous Versace at the Grammy Awards in 2000. Right: The actress and pop star wore an updated version at the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 runway at Milan Fashion Week. ImageDirect, Reuters

The actress strutted confidently down the runway, playing with the sides of the flowy dress to show off her toned legs. Her long locks were pulled halfway up (just like she did originally), drawing all attention to the barely there design at the front of the dress, which Lopez has previously said was made possible with a generous helping of double-stick tape.

While the 2020 collection dress is very similar to the version Lopez wore on the red carpet, the updated version is sleeveless, backless and has embellishments on top of the jungle print.