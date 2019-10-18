At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Very few scenes beat the sight of changing leaves during the fall season. Something about the simultaneous combination of crisp air and vibrant colors is hard to ignore, and thinking about walks in the park or passing around a football in the backyard are mesmerizing.

While autumn comes with plenty of assets, there's one activity that most people tend to dread — raking leaves and tending to outdoor chores.

"HouseSmarts" host Lou Manfredini joined TODAY hosts to show show them how you can make fall chores much more bearable. Whether you need to prep for winter snowstorms or blow away debris, Manfredini has a solution to your chilly weather woes.

Check out the products that will have you spending less time on outdoor duties and more time enjoying the joys of fall.

Control your leaves

Forget rakes that bend and break under pressure. The Rake Assasin is created with just enough flexibility to scoop up leaves without leaving any behind. We're especially loving the shovel-like shape that eliminates the need to use your hands or another tool to get your leaves into the bag.

This large-headed rake wont clog — even when you sweep up a giant bundle of debris. The long handle offers and extended reach and the grip on the end of the pole has an ergonomic design that will make raking a less painful task.

After raking your leaves, you might run into the issue of having minimal space to store the bags. You can significantly diminish the size of your bags by compacting and repurposing your pile into organic mulch that works perfectly in a garden or flowerbed.

No matter how hard you try to get every leaf in your yard cleaned up, there will always be a few left behind. The Ego Power leaf blower allows you to get to those hard to reach places — minimizing the chance that soggy leaves will pile up throughout the winter.

Fertilize for winter

No one wants a difficult lawn come springtime. Fertilize your lawn before the snow falls to ensure optimal growth when the weather starts to warm up.

Why hire someone to aerate your lawn when you can do it yourself in a few minutes at most? Strap on a pair of these aerator shoes and walk, run, skip or jog across your grass to give your lawn an extra serving of oxygen before it goes dormant for the winter.

Protect your plants

When leaves fall off of plants, it's easy to leave the branches to bare the cold air. But, when plants keep their leaves year-round, you can feel at ease knowing you're protecting them with this shrub cover from Nuvue.

Keep your smaller plants warm and cozy with a styrofoam cone throughout the winter months. Tis one protects against frigid temps and keeps heavy snow or sleet from crushing delicate flowers or brush.

