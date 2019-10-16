Get the latest from TODAY

By Martha Stewart

The one and only Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite cookie recipes from her new cookbook "Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection: 100+ Recipes to Take Your Sweet Treats to the Next Level: A Baking Book." She shows us how to make spooky spiderweb cookies, sweet maple cream cookies, cookies stuffed with caramel, floral linzer cookies, crunchy potato chip cookies and delicate white chocolate kisses.

Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies
Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats satisfy every last corner of your palate.

Martha Stewart's Maple-Cream Sandwich Cookies
Martha Stewart's Maple-Cream Sandwich Cookies

A double dose of maple sets these leaf-shaped sandwich cookies apart: maple sugar goes into the buttery shortbread dough, and maple syrup sweetens the rich cream filling.

Martha Stewart's Halloween Spiderweb Cookies
Martha Stewart's Halloween Spiderweb Cookies

The not-so-tangled web on these cookies is created by frosting them with white royal icing, adding a thin spiral of black frosting, and pulling a skewer from the center of the cookie out to several points on the edge.

Martha Stewart's Caramel-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies
Martha Stewart's Caramel-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

It's hard to improve upon a giant — and downright delicious — chocolate chip cookie, but we've found a way: Stuff it with caramel! The secret to this recipe is freezing the balls of dough for just 15 minutes before baking. That way, the center cooks more slowly, and you achieve that blissful balance of melted, gooey interiors and crispy edges.

Martha Stewart's Linzer Flower Cookies
Martha Stewart's Linzer Flower Cookies

Think of these beautiful cookies as mini blooming versions of the classic linzer tart. They boast the same mouthwatering combination of buttery hazelnuts and fruity jam, just in a smaller package.

Martha Stewart's White-Chocolate Swiss Meringue Kisses
Martha Stewart's White-Chocolate Swiss Meringue Kisses

These meringues are light, airy, sweet and crisp because whipped egg whites and sugar are the base of them. A kiss of white chocolate and coating of coconut dress them up just a touch for a pretty presentation.

If you like those delicious cookie recipes, you should also try these:

Martha Stewart's Farro Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Martha Stewart's Farro Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs
Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs

