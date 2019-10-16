At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The one and only Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite cookie recipes from her new cookbook "Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection: 100+ Recipes to Take Your Sweet Treats to the Next Level: A Baking Book." She shows us how to make spooky spiderweb cookies, sweet maple cream cookies, cookies stuffed with caramel, floral linzer cookies, crunchy potato chip cookies and delicate white chocolate kisses.

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats satisfy every last corner of your palate.

A double dose of maple sets these leaf-shaped sandwich cookies apart: maple sugar goes into the buttery shortbread dough, and maple syrup sweetens the rich cream filling.

The not-so-tangled web on these cookies is created by frosting them with white royal icing, adding a thin spiral of black frosting, and pulling a skewer from the center of the cookie out to several points on the edge.

It's hard to improve upon a giant — and downright delicious — chocolate chip cookie, but we've found a way: Stuff it with caramel! The secret to this recipe is freezing the balls of dough for just 15 minutes before baking. That way, the center cooks more slowly, and you achieve that blissful balance of melted, gooey interiors and crispy edges.

Think of these beautiful cookies as mini blooming versions of the classic linzer tart. They boast the same mouthwatering combination of buttery hazelnuts and fruity jam, just in a smaller package.

These meringues are light, airy, sweet and crisp because whipped egg whites and sugar are the base of them. A kiss of white chocolate and coating of coconut dress them up just a touch for a pretty presentation.

