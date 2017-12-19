37 last-minute gifts for everyone on your list

share tweet pin email

If you're not quite done with your holiday shopping, you're not alone. In fact, according to RetailMeNot, almost half (46 percent) of Americans usually get their holiday shopping done during the week before Christmas—or later!

If you're starting to get that slightly panicked feeling as you realized you have quite a few more gifts to buy, don't worry. We've rounded up some of the most fun and affordable last-minute holiday gifts from sites that can still have everything delivered before Christmas, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Old Navy and more.

NORDSTROM

To get your orders in time for Christmas, order by noon on December 20 and choose two-business-day shipping at checkout. (Find out more here.)

The North Face Denali e-tip gloves, $30, Nordstrom

Every man needs a great pair of gloves this time of year, and The North Face makes some of the warmest and most utilitarian pairs—these Denali gloves have the e-tip feature so you can use your touchscreen phone without taking them off!

Ugg Cozy II scuff slippers for kids and toddlers, $60, Nordstrom

What's cuter than a kid in a tiny pair of slippers? These classic scuff slippers from Ugg make a great gift for young boys or girls, and come in big, little and toddler sizes.

MoMA Design Store set of 4 rocks glasses, $55, Nordstrom

Nordstrom's latest pop-In store-within-a-store might be our favorite yet! The MoMA Design Store is full of creative and artistic twists on everyday items, like these colorful rocks glasses.

True Fabrications set of three cheese knives, $37, Nordstrom

There's an art to creating the perfect cheese and charcuterie board, and these stylish gold cheese knives make the perfect gift for the host or hostess on your list.

Flight 001 Fitness Kit, $40, Nordstrom

For any frequent traveler on your list who also happens to love keeping in shape, this traveling gym kit is a thoughtful and useful gift. This set contains a jump rope and a set of resistance bands as well as a booklet of workouts and exercises.

WINC

We love subscription services because all you have to do is print out the confirmation and place it in a card. They'll be surprised when their first box arrives!

Winc is a wine club that delivers boxes of wine to your doorstep at an affordable price. You can choose to deliver a one-time tasting or go all out with a monthly subscription service. The monthly subscription delivers four bottles of wine to your door each month. You can pick your own bottles or let Winc choose for your. Shipping and the membership are both free - you just pay for the wines, which start at only $13.

Monthly Subscription, $34 for 4 bottles (normally $59 but they are offering $25 off right now!), Winc

AMAZON

For Amazon Prime members, you'll be able to get free two-day shipping (with no order minimum) up until December 22. (See more of Amazon's shipping calendar here.)

Amazon Echo second generation, $80, Amazon

Joseph Joseph set of 9 nesting bowls and measuring cups, $30, Amazon

A fun and playful gift for your favorite chef or baker, this colorful set includes mixing bowls, measuring cups and colander and sieve. Plus, they nest together for easy and convenient storage.

Mattel Tin Uno Emoji card game, $21, Amazon

Uno is a classic card game for both kids and adults, and we love this modern take on the iconic card game, adorned with emojis rather than the traditional colors and numbers.

Native Union BELT XL 10ft long charging cable, $35, Amazon

While it might not seem like a particularly glamorous gift, this extra-long charging cable makes a terrific and stylish stocking stuffer.

Nifty's set of eight gold whiskey stones, $29, Amazon

Have a friend or family member who has been working hard to step up their home bar game? These gold whiskey stones will make an fun and festive stocking stuffer sure to glam up any cocktail hour.

Lewo rainbow wood stacking game, $14, Amazon

This colorful twist on the classic stacking game, Jenga, is so pretty you might not even mind if the kids don't clean it up right away. (And by the way, there's no rule that says adults can't enjoy this gift, too!)

AmazonBasics wireless bluetooth speaker, $16, Amazon

Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers are one of the most useful and practical gifts that you can give to just about anyone on your list. We love the sleek white color and amazing price point on this one from Amazon.

Sony noise-canceling headphones, $30, Amazon

For the frequent traveler or anyone who prefers to commute in peace, these affordable noise canceling headphones from Sony will make a useful gift they'll reach for again and again.

Prismacolor set of 48 artist's colored pencils, $18, Amazon

If you have an artist or "adult coloring book" fan on your list, treat them to this beautiful set of 48 colored pencils. They make a great gift for the budding creative youths in your life, too.

Byredo Burning Rose candle, $80, Amazon

A truly decadent hostess gift or a treat for someone on your list who has been extra extra good, Byredo's scents are a cult favorite amongst fashion and beauty editors.

Ovalware cold brew iced coffee maker and tea diffuser, $36, Amazon

But first, homemade iced coffee! This brilliant device makes it easy to brew your own cold brew overnight in the refrigerator, saving precious dollars on your daily caffeine habit and allowing any coffee obsessee to work on recipes of their own.

KiwiCo

Free rush shipping with guaranteed deliver on December 24 is available through December 19 with the code CHEER.

KiwiCo. is a site that delivers STEAM-based crates to kids of all ages. They want children to see themselves and scientists, artists, creators and makers and their goal is to make STEAM (science, tech, engineering, art and math) fun and engaging.

What you get in each crate is based on the child's age (you can explore your options here). You can chose to pay monthly (starting at $20 a month) or full the full year (starting at $17 a month).

KiwiCo. STEAM Crate Subscription, $20 a month and up, KiwiCo.

EVERLANE

Everlane is currently offering free two-day shipping (yay!) until 9 a.m. December 20.

Everlane cable beanie, $45, Everlane

Cute, cozy and timeless, this beanie from Everlane is one she'll treasure for many winters to come, and adore showing off on Instagram immediately.

Everlane silk sleep set, $98, Everlane

Part comfort, part sass—this silk sleep set from Everlane is the perfect balance for a stylish night's sleep. Give these pretty pajamas (that come in four colors) to the woman on your list who seemingly has everything.

Everlane twill weekender bag, $98, Everlane

A great weekend bag can really take you places—by plane, train and automobile. Everlane's rugged twill bag comes in seven different color-ways and will have your favorite guy dreaming of his next getaway.

Everlane Japanese slim-fit oxford, $58, Everlane

If you're shopping for a guy you know well (perhaps a boyfriend, husband or brother) and you know his size, then consider treating him to a stylish everyday shirt in a handsome shade of burgundy.

Wayfair

Wayfair has an entire section of their site dedicated to 'gifts that ship in time for the Holidays'. This is updated daily. For delivery by December 24, shipping is available until December 21.

Le Creuset Casserole Dish, $42 (normally $60), Wayfair

There's maybe no kitchen accessory more chic than Le Creuset. These dishes have a lifetime warranty, are oven safe and will not absorb moisture, odor or flavor, plus they come in beautiful colors from Carribbean blue to Soleil yellow.

Aiken 3 Piece Wood Salad Set, $33, Wayfair

An elegant wood salad set is probably something that you wouldn't think to buy for yourself. Perfect for the newlywed couple, your 20-something daughter or your son who just got his own place, this piece adds a touch of style to any weeknight meal or dinner party.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

For delivery by December 24, standard shipping is available until December 20. After that, customers can use US express shipping on orders placed by December 21, and US overnight on orders placed by 1 pm. on December 22.

Monogram keychain, $18, Anthropologie

These colorful key fobs make a great stocking stuffer for the woman on your list who's always on the go... Or always losing her keys at the bottom of her bag.

The Little Prince deluxe pop-up book, $35, Anthropologie

A playful twist on a classic book—this pop-up version of The Little Prince is one of Anthropologie's top rated items, which all but guaArantees it will be beloved by whomever receives it.

Artist Atelier bar soap, $8, Anthropologie

Don't show up to those holiday parties empty-handed! These deliciously scented and beautifully packaged bar soaps make the perfect hostess gift.

Little Feminist playing cards, $13, Anthropologie

You know what they say... Start em young! Teach your favorite young person about important females and feminists throughout history with these colorful playing cards. Who says a casual game of go fish can't be a teachable moment?

Ann Taylor

For guaranteed delivery by December 24, place all orders by 3PM on December 20.

Right now, Ann Taylor is offering 50 percent off almost everything, including fashion leggings for only $25 with the code THATSAWRAP.

Scuba Leggings, $25 with code THATSAWRAP (normally $79), Ann Taylor

These scuba leggings are incredibly flattering and perfect for winter weather. Imagine laying these under and over-sized sweater or dress. This may not be a gift you actually want to give to anyone other than yourself!

Extrafine Merino Wool Tie Sleeve Sweater, $40 with code THATSAWRAP (normally $80), Ann Taylor

We love this vibrant blue sweater from Ann Taylor. The color goes great with any skin tone and the cut can be worn by anyone from your college-aged daughter to your eighty-year-old mother.

Satin Cosmetic Pouch, $15 with code THATSAWRAP (normally $30), Ann Taylor

This satin cosmetics case comes in several colors and is the perfect gift for your coworker, niece, mother-in-law, or anyone you haven't quite gotten a gift for yet. It's festive and fun and can double as a small clutch for holiday parties!

DRAPER JAMES

For free shipping guaranteed to arrive by December 24, place your order by 1 p.m. on December 21.

Draper James Y'all mittens, $45, Draper James

These sweet and southern mittens will make hailing a cab in the winter way more fun.

Draper James This N That pouch, $30, Draper James

For makeup, jewelry, or all those little things you need handy in your tote bag everyday, this clever and convenient pouch is great for any gal on the go.

Draper James gingham coaster set, $30, Draper James

For the preppiest person on your holiday shopping list, look no further than these gingham coasters with fun phrases like, "Pleased as punch" and "Top me off!"

OLD NAVY

For delivery by December 22, you can get free standard shipping on orders over $50 if you complete your purchase before noon on December 19. Two-day shipping orders must be placed by December 20 before 3 p.m., and you can still get one-day shipping on orders placed by 3 p.m. on the 21st of December.

Old Navy fair isle sweater, $26, Old Navy

This time of year, who doesn't love a Nordic-inspired sweater? Old Navy keeps the traditional pattern fresh with an unexpected color combination of white, yellow and burgundy.

Old Navy 3-pack of novelty socks, $9, Old Navy

Three pairs of socks for $9 is a deal no matter what time of year, and we won't tell anyone if your favorite guy ends up wearing these novelty holiday socks all year long.

Old Navy flannel blanket scarf, $20, Old Navy

