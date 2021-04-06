Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When shopping for wall shelving units, you should always start with these two questions: where is it going and what do you intend to use it for? For example, if you’re looking to store books in your home office, try finding a unit that has two legs on the ground supporting it together with the wall brackets. Additionally, you should make sure that the unit works with the aesthetics of the room.

Below, you’ll find the 11 best wall shelving units that are equally practical and visually pleasing. Best of all, they all come highly recommended by interior designers.

Best wall shelving units, according to interior designers

“This is one of my all-time favorites and [a good] example of a great wall-mounted shelving unit for storing books, thanks to the metal bar running down the middle that supports [them],” says Malka Helft, a New York-based interior designer and founder of Think Chic Interiors. “This bookcase looks great as a stand-alone item or with multiples along the wall.”

“I’m a huge fan of the white Kallax bookshelf from Ikea, in all its different configurations,” confesses New York-based interior designer Courtney Sempliner. “In its largest form, use it as a room divider or add some mid-century modern legs to the smaller version and use it as record storage. It’s equally at home in a kids' playroom or in an adult apartment and is the ultimate blank canvas at the perfect price.”

“The Vittsjo shelving unit from Ikea lends itself to some fun DIY options, with a classic frame that can easily be upgraded with a brass finish, for example, with paint,” says Sempliner. “Even in its original state, it's such a versatile piece that can be used in a dining area to display beautiful dinnerware and glassware, as a bookcase with some artful bookends or even as a great place for indoor greenery near a window.”

“A strong trend for the season is bringing nature indoors,” states Helft. “This wall shelf unit by Pottery Barn Kids is intended for kids, but [it] would look great in any room around the house.”

“For wall hanging storage, I love the shape of this metal shelving unit from West Elm,” says Sempliner. “The antique brass option really adds some glam to a space and I'd love to see it in an entryway or used for some additional storage in a bathroom.”

“I love the mid-century modern feel of this piece from West Elm. It's a very sturdy unit, but with its light color, it really blends into any area of your home,” explains Sempliner. “The shelf height is spacious, allowing you to really mix various sized items that you want to showcase.”

“This mirror-turned-shelving-unit is great for highlighting unique accessories. Try two of these in a foyer over a console table,” suggests Helft.

“I absolutely love when children’s rooms have bookcases that display the front cover of books,” says Helft.

“For a more modern take on circular shelving, cb2 offers this piece in an antique brass finish, which is a tone that works well against most palettes,” says Sempliner. “The angles and details allow for it to stand alone, almost as an art piece in itself, but it can also function beautifully when used to showcase small sculptures, collections from travel, and, of course, books.”

“Another great children’s room bookcase is the Spruce Tree by Babyletto,” says Helft. “This wall-mounted bookcase can house books and other accessories while adding a great pop of color.”

“Have you ever wondered what to do with the toy cars your children have collected or the miniature dolls they are obsessed with?,” asks Helft. “This unique acrylic shelving unit is the answer. I would love to hang four of these in a play room and have the kids create their own ever-changing art exhibit.”

