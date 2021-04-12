Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The function of a mirror is pretty obvious. It’s what you use to check your teeth for stray broccoli bits. It’s essential for lipstick reapplications. It’s the reason why you change your outfit almost 50 times before a big date.

But recently the mirror has been recognized for far beyond its essential check-yourself-out use in the home. It’s also the perfect opportunity to make the ultimate interior design statement.

From uniquely shaped mirrors that dress up mantles to dainty conversation starters that live on your vanity, the right reflective decor has the power to spruce up any room. Whether your budget is big or small, there are plenty of options to help you add some pizzazz to your living space.

Best decorative mirrors for your home

Add a touch of bohemian style to any room with this affordable accent mirror from H&M. The round frame is made from knotted handmade rattan (which is super on-trend this year) and fashioned to give off a sunburst appearance. Easily hang this on the wall or use as a decorative piece atop your nightstand.

This Urban Outfitters mirror screams celestial chic with its unique moon shape. With over 200 reviews and a 90% positive recommendation rating, shoppers are clearly eager to add this glass piece to their interior.

Are you catching a glimpse of yourself, or are you just obsessed with these brass mirrors? Enhance your gallery wall with these three round statement pieces, held up by button knobs and delicate chains. Hang them together to create your own pattern or have them shine on their own!

If you’re a fan of vintage decor, you need to add this resin and iron tabletop mirror to your cart ASAP. The attached bottom tray is perfect for storing perfumes bottles, small makeup products and miscellaneous jewelry and accessories.

“Eye-catching” is an understatement when it comes to this southwestern motif-inspired mirror. The scalloped acacia wood frame is spotted with vibrant blue blossoms, perfect for an unexpected pop of color in a bedroom or home office.

We found the reflective wall decor your rustic-inspired living room has been missing. This rectangular farmhouse piece features a distressed natural finish with horizontal hanging brackets and hardware detailing.

Give guests something to talk about with this marbled diamond mirror hanging in your entryway. The uneven geometrical pattern adds a modern touch, while the gold and multicolored pastels heighten the mid-century-style charm.

Brighten up any room with this floral full-length mirror. The piece has “spring” written all over it, featuring a flower design made from a fabric covering placed over a pinewood frame.

Do you like compliments? Prepare to receive many with this extra-large 20-pane window mirror taking up all of the attention in your home. “This mirror is gorgeous in person.” says one reviewer. “[It’s] a great size, especially for the price!”

What do you get when you combine a classic oval mirror with an iridescent sheen? This Pottery Barn Teen shimmer piece perfectly melds functionality and decor in a surprisingly colorful way.

Never underestimate the stunning simplicity of a standing mirror. CB2’s Drommen piece features sustainable acacia wood detailing and a sleek glass mirror to help you get a last look at the outfit you decided on before running out the door.

Illuminate your room with just a touch of a button! This Pottery Barn piece doubles as a mirror and a multicolored decor fixture. It’s crafted with 69 LED remote-controlled lights that change to any color that fits your mood.

This deco-inspired emerald cut fixture is designed with a unique geometric border, used to reflect more light than regular mirrors. Meaning you can trick guests into thinking your interior space is larger than it actually is!

Want to take your bathroom design to the next level? This waterproof LED light mirror brings a little edginess to the table, especially with its Smart Touch features to help adjust brightness and even tap into anti-fog functions, so you never have to wipe down your mirror after a steamy shower again!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!