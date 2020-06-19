Feeling anxious? Rearranging your furniture may be the self-care you need

Our homes are our refuge now more than ever, but having spent so much time in them this year, they can feel less like a sanctuary and more like a prison.

It doesn’t have to be that way. There’s a lot we can learn about how to work with our homes’ design to soothe our frazzled nerves.

For help we talked with interior designer Kerrie Kelly, owner of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab, and Stephani Robson, Ph.D., an environmental psychologist and faculty member at Cornell University, who has spent more than 10 years researching how the design of hospitality spaces can alleviate anxiety.

Can rearranging your furniture help? Actually, maybe.

The way we’re wired from an evolutionary standpoint, Robson explained, is to use our environment to protect ourselves. Our bodies don’t have any weapons and we can’t outrun a wolf, so when we're feeling stressed or insecure we like to pull into ourselves in our spaces, she said. In a public setting that might mean tucking into the corner booth of neighborhood cafe, but at home that can just mean sliding a chair to the corner, or moving your bed from the middle of the wall to the corner.

Even Robson’s mother did this, she said, when she moved her favorite chair into the corner. “She didn't even realize that she was doing it,” she said. “It’s so nice because now I can look out the window,” her mother said, ”and I can see this and look over there and see that but it just feels right in that corner.”