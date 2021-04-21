Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Flowers are blooming and the weather is warming which can only mean one thing: It's time to redecorate! With spring cleaning and organization finally done, it's time to switch up our spaces. If you don't want to commit to any big changes, why not start with a new ottoman? Not only are ottomans great ways to enhance your decor, but many models are also hidden gems when it comes to storage.

Don't know where to start? Interior designers Malka Heft, founder of Think Chic Interiors, and Courtney Sempliner gave us their best tips for picking out an ottoman that's right for you.

Tips for picking out the best ottoman

To start, set intentions when deciding to purchase an ottoman. "Whether the goal is to add seating or just a great pop of color, I recommend you know where and what it is for prior to purchasing," Heft told Shop TODAY.

Both Heft and Sempliner agree: Check your dimensions before buying anything! "A common mistake is having certain pieces take up more space than they should or, the opposite, items that end up being much too small for a space," says Sempliner.

Most importantly, don't be afraid to have fun with it! Ottomans are accent pieces that can add dimensions to your open space with different colors, textures and patterns.

There are so many options available that it can be overwhelming. So we rounded up a few of the best ottomans we've seen on the market, along with some recommendations from the experts.

Affordable ottomans with storage

This multi-use storage ottoman is perfect for any open space you're trying to fill. It comes in a set of two foldable squares so you can place them anywhere you want, together or apart, and style to your liking. This Amazon's Choice set also comes in black.

A classic ottoman bench can become a decor staple. Whether you're using it as a footrest, extra seating or coffee table, the additional hidden storage underneath the lid makes this bench a must-have. In addition to hidden storage, this bench is collapsible and can be easily folded flat for transport or when not in use. It is available in four different colors.

Switch up the look in your open space with a round ottoman. The sleek metal legs and smooth-to-the-touch gray velvet make this piece blend into any modern home. The storage inside is perfect for smaller miscellaneous household items like extra remotes or magazines.

You can't go wrong with a classic ottoman. This Marlow Storage Cube has options for everyone. No, seriously! It's available in over 60 different color and fabric combinations.

Looking for a round ottoman on the larger side? Look no further. Measuring 24 inches in diameter, this large ottoman is ideal for storing anything from throw blankets to shoes. You can find this ottoman in five additional colors.

Who says ottomans should only come in basic shapes? This oval ottoman is upholstered in a gray fabric with a gold metallic base, giving it a contemporary look. Its elongated shape means there is ample storage space for anything you want to keep out of sight.

We love this tufted storage bench for the foyer or mudroom, and so does Malka Heft! With legs that prop the bench up off of the ground, this bench is perfect for when you just walk in the house. It is also available in gray, brown and spice orange.

Affordable ottomans without storage

Want to add an ottoman to your space but don't need any extra storage? Here are a few of the best picks for ottomans that simply add another seat — and perhaps a new look — to your open space.

Basics don't have to be boring with this round ottoman from Threshold. The cream color blends in seamlessly with any decor, but the slight fringe layers around the perimeter give this piece a little something extra.

Add a playful print into your space with this Drum Ottoman in emerald green with zebras and arrows. Looking for something a bit more tame? You've got plenty of options. This ottoman is available in 129 different fabrics and prints. "This small piece can make a large statement in any home," says Heft.

This footstool ottoman provides a place to put your feet up while adding color and dimension to your space. "You can easily take them out whenever needed but keep them tucked away when you don’t," Heft said about this smaller ottoman. The studded corners give them a modern edge, and it comes in 10 different colors and patterns.

Sempliner recommends this pouf to add pattern and texture to a space. This handwoven piece is inspired by motifs seen on African mudcloth. Whether you're using this as a seat or a footrest, the sturdy fabric helps minimize sliding.

if you want to add more texture and less pattern, this braided pouf is for you. The dense polystyrene bead filling helps this seat maintain is shape and sturdiness. It is also available in pink for those looking for something more vibrant.

Last, but most certainly not least, is this oval cocktail ottoman. It boasts a 48.5-inch width, decorated by corded stripes and a button on top to make it stand out. You can also find this ottoman in gray.

