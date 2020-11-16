Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Anyone who loves astrology has probably put a good amount of thought into their — and your — place in the galaxy by studying the positioning of the stars, and especially the sun, at time of birth. Hence, you’ll definitely want to put some thought into selecting a meaningful gift that will make their sign sing.

From spirited (and very soft) socks to charming bracelets, and plenty of zodiac-themed organizers, beauty goods and home comforts (looking at the Virgos, Tauruses and Cancers out there), read on for a range of other-worldly gifts that are sure to appease astrology enthusiasts of varying intensities, symbols and preferences.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 20.

Best astrology gifts under $25

Ensure your favorite astrology lover stays on task and remains aligned throughout the upcoming year with this planner-journal hybrid from Fringe Studio, which — as the artfully sketched cover would suggest — is broken down according to twelve moon phases.

This handmade soap company offers a bar for just about everything (including some things you never knew you needed). The astrology collection in particular has a punny scent and tagline to complement every sun sign (some more complimentary than others). Complete the gift with a hand soap, candle or journal.

Take them on a moonlit tour with this beautifully-illustrated book of original art aiming to shed light on many of the brilliant elements that occupy the night sky. Complete with information that combines legends and lore with scientific facts, there’s something for the seeker in all of us.

Each of these novelty crew socks from K. Bell is embossed with a unique combination of astro-specific symbols (there’s even a secret saying along the bottom) for keeping feet warm and witty.

Who couldn’t benefit from a personalized pep talk before work, especially when filled with a little liquid (coffee) courage? Not only is this navy blue mug extremely flattering, but it rings in at less than some pay for their morning cappuccino.

Matching pajamas make great gifts because they’re sure to get a lot of mileage (or at least movie time). This one from a Target loungewear brand is covered in constellations for all the big dreamers in your life.

Best astrology gifts under $50

She’ll never need to explain her mood again thanks to Free People’s relaxed zodiac tees, which come in a range of shades and illustrations that spell it out in the stars.

Sharing a token of affection is easy with Alex & Ani’s zodiac charm bangles, which are adorned with Swarovski crystals and come in a shiny silver finish. They’re also expandable so you don’t need to worry as much about sizing, and they can be gifted as is or in conjunction with other charms that speak to their impeccable and unique style.

Prepare them for sun rise and sun set with this dynamic duo of palettes from HIPDOT. It boasts six warm (day) and six cool (night) highlighter, bronzer, blush and contour shades that are as versatile as they are vibrant — especially great for the beauty-loving Taurus in your life!

Never underestimate the power of a good makeup brush set, especially when it boasts a colorful array of handles inspired by energizing crystals. Reviewers hail these wands for their high-quality design, soft bristles and precision at an accessible price point.

This boho fringe throw from Erke is more than just a blanket — it’s a statement piece. Available in two sizes, give it to the homebody (looking at you, Cancer) in your life who is most comfortable in their own shell.

Birthdate Co. has made a name for itself with a line of highly-curated candles inspired by the stars. And we mean curated, as in there is one for every single day of the year, each with a unique, all-natural blend of soy, coconut and apricot wax, along with varying fragrance oils designed to speak to the individual personality and spirit of someone born on that day.

Complete the lounge look (and help them block out unwanted light) with a beautifully-embroidered, zodiac-inspired silk eye mask from Slip. The brand also offers pillowcases for creating the ultimate launchpad.

Best astrology gifts under $100

Choosing a signature scent gets even more personal with Zodica Perfumery’s eco-conscious collection of crystal-infused fragrances, which are thoughtfully formulated with notes that match the intensity of the zodiac (watch out for those fire signs).

The sky’s the limit in this start-struck legging from Spiritual Gangster, which feature a compression waist and special sweat-wicking technology for staying sleek and dry. The brand also offers sweatpants and pullovers for your gazing pleasure.

Allow them to sleep under the stars (from the comfort and convenience of their own bed) with their very own constellation print from Iveta Abolina. There are varying sizes and framing options for a customized viewing experience.

Buying jewelry for someone else can be a tall order, which is why we love this subtle stunner from Set and Stones. Scoop it up in silver or gold for the underrated, yet completely appreciated lady in your life.

Give your astrology lover the gift of their very own zodiac star. For $65, you’ll get a certificate bearing the name of the star (along with that of the recipient), registration number and personal message that they can keep as proof that they own a little piece of the galaxy.

Best astrology gifts over $100

Keep the constellation theme going with this zodiac-inspired iteration of UGG’s beloved Coquette slippers, which feature a cushioned insole and treadlite outsole for optimal comfort and versatility from day to night.

This other-worldly nail vault from Butter London opens to reveal 12 of the brand’s luxe lacquers — each dedicated to channeling a different zodiac energy along with a special topcoat and strengthening treatment for sealing the deal. Some of our favorites for fall/winter include Wicked (Scorpio), London Fog (Aquarius) and Steady On (Virgo, of course).

