It's been about a month since the holidays, and now, quick, you're under pressure to come up with a thoughtful token of your affection for your loved ones by Valentine's Day.

If it feels too soon to face the mall again, we hear you. That's why we searched the web for the best crowd-pleasing gifts that will show up at the door, pronto.

Below we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts online so you can scoop up a thoughtful present in time for Feb. 14.

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Online

Keep things traditional and give the love of your life a gorgeous bouquet of roses.

If you feel like roses are too overdone — why not send an early sign of spring with fresh-cut tulips instead?

If you want something that will outlast flowers, consider this collection of mini succulents that come in 2-inch square pots fully rooted in soil.

With notes of cedarwood, leather, sandalwood, this dreamy scent is considered a modern masterpiece. It's unisex, so you can't go wrong giving it to anyone.

It's minimalistic, chic, inexpensive, comes with a box, and draws rave reviews — what more can you ask for in a simple, thoughtful jewelry gift when you don't want to spend a fortune?

Sure, it's a bit sappy, but that special person in your life deserves to know what you love about them! Grab this journal (which has a 4.7-star rating, and over 2,200 reviews) and fill in the blanks. With prompts like "I love hearing stories about your ___" and "I love remembering the time we ____," it's sure to bring back some great memories.

You can't go wrong with buying your loved one a box of luxurious Godiva chocolate for Valentine's Day. This 20-piece set contains tasty milk, dark and white chocolates that are bound to make anyone smile on their day of love.

If you want to skip the traditional box of chocolates, consider this adorable "pizza." The milk chocolate "crust" comes topped with popcorn, dark mint chocolate, and a sprinkling of heart-shaped candies.

If they love coffee, this is a thoughtful and useful gift! Let them sample artisanal coffees from one of Seattle's top small-batch roasters.

This cleverly designed wallet has a pocket for their most-used card, two pockets on the inside, a photo ID slot, a money clip for cash and RFID-blocking technology. Oh, and it has over 1,400 reviews!

No fireplace? No problem! This woodsy, cedar-scented candle smells like you're staying the night in a log cabin.

When all else fails, there's always a gift card! And we're pretty sure they won't hate you for sending them to the spa.

If they have a sweet tooth, this may be the perfect gift for them! These chocolate-covered strawberries are delicious and thoughtful.

If you've just started dating your Valentine this year, this is a great way to get to know your partner better. This "Talk, Flirt, Dare" date night box set includes conversation starters, flirty games and fun dares.

Nothing is more romantic than a handwritten love letter. Show your partner how much you love them with these sweet and affectionate keepsake letters that you can look back on for a lifetime.

