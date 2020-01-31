Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
It's been about a month since the holidays, and now, quick, you're under pressure to come up with a thoughtful token of your affection for your loved ones by Valentine's Day.
If it feels too soon to face the mall again, we hear you. That's why we searched the web for the best crowd-pleasing gifts that will show up at the door, pronto.
Below we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts online so you can scoop up a thoughtful present in time for Feb. 14.
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Online
1. 2 Dozen Red Roses from 1-800 Flowers
Keep things traditional and give the love of your life a gorgeous bouquet of roses.
2. Stargazer Barn Confetti Bouquet of Fresh Tulips With Vase
If you feel like roses are too overdone — why not send an early sign of spring with fresh-cut tulips instead?
3. 5 Mini Succulents from Shop Succulents
If you want something that will outlast flowers, consider this collection of mini succulents that come in 2-inch square pots fully rooted in soil.
4. Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
With notes of cedarwood, leather, sandalwood, this dreamy scent is considered a modern masterpiece. It's unisex, so you can't go wrong giving it to anyone.
Stuff We Love
5. Senfai Love Knot Bangle Bracelet, Rose Gold
It's minimalistic, chic, inexpensive, comes with a box, and draws rave reviews — what more can you ask for in a simple, thoughtful jewelry gift when you don't want to spend a fortune?
6. Knock Knock "What I Love About You" Fill In The Love Journal
Sure, it's a bit sappy, but that special person in your life deserves to know what you love about them! Grab this journal (which has a 4.7-star rating, and over 2,200 reviews) and fill in the blanks. With prompts like "I love hearing stories about your ___" and "I love remembering the time we ____," it's sure to bring back some great memories.
7. Godiva Valentine's Day Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
You can't go wrong with buying your loved one a box of luxurious Godiva chocolate for Valentine's Day. This 20-piece set contains tasty milk, dark and white chocolates that are bound to make anyone smile on their day of love.
8. Chocolate "Pizza" with Heart Candies
If you want to skip the traditional box of chocolates, consider this adorable "pizza." The milk chocolate "crust" comes topped with popcorn, dark mint chocolate, and a sprinkling of heart-shaped candies.
9. Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler
If they love coffee, this is a thoughtful and useful gift! Let them sample artisanal coffees from one of Seattle's top small-batch roasters.
10. Serman Brands RFID-blocking Slim Bifold Leather Wallet with Money Clip
This cleverly designed wallet has a pocket for their most-used card, two pockets on the inside, a photo ID slot, a money clip for cash and RFID-blocking technology. Oh, and it has over 1,400 reviews!
11. Boy Smells Men's Cedar Stack Candle
No fireplace? No problem! This woodsy, cedar-scented candle smells like you're staying the night in a log cabin.
12. Spa Finder Gift Card
When all else fails, there's always a gift card! And we're pretty sure they won't hate you for sending them to the spa.
13. Edible Arrangements Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Box
If they have a sweet tooth, this may be the perfect gift for them! These chocolate-covered strawberries are delicious and thoughtful.
14. Talk, Flirt, Dare: Date Night Box Set
If you've just started dating your Valentine this year, this is a great way to get to know your partner better. This "Talk, Flirt, Dare" date night box set includes conversation starters, flirty games and fun dares.
15. Letters to My Love
Nothing is more romantic than a handwritten love letter. Show your partner how much you love them with these sweet and affectionate keepsake letters that you can look back on for a lifetime.
Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:
- The best Valentine's Day gifts for kids
- The best Valentine's Day cards for kids
- The best Valentine's Day gifts for your husband
- Gifts for the guys in your life
- Gifts for every woman in your life
- These are the best places to buy flowers for Valentine's Day
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.