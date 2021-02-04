Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It can be easy to fall into a rut with Valentine’s Day gifts. The holiday is so soon after the Christmas season that mainstay gifts such as boxes of chocolates and stuffed animals are almost too easily accessible on short notice. If you’re hoping to do a little (or a lot) better than expected this year, look no further.

Whether you’re shopping for cooped-up kids or a new partner, Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post has the perfect items for you. From inventive twists on the classic seasonal goodies to one-of-a-kind customizable sweatshirts and pillows, these can’t-miss gifts are guaranteed to show your valentine how much they mean to you.

Valentine's Day food gifts

What’s better than pizza? A heart-shaped cookie that you and your valentine get to decorate like it’s a pizza! This kit from Occasionette comes with a delicious cookie, four types of icing, instructions and a pizza box to serve it in.

If candy hearts and a card from the drugstore never felt quite substantial enough for your valentine, consider these customizable Meat Cards, or their popular Meat Hearts, made out of delicious beef jerky. Each item is made in California with Manly Man Co.’s in-house laser machines and the hearts even have meat puns for the dads or dad-joke lovers in your life.

Keep in mind that the Meat Hearts are a hot item, and a small batch goes back into stock each day, meaning they're available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with emails going out to those who sign up to be notified.

Bacon is great for wrapping asparagus or chicken but when presents for your valentine are involved, a more delicate touch is needed. That’s where this bacon-scented wrapping paper comes in. They’ll be salivating before they even get to the gift.

These delicious looking chalks will look as great on your shelves as on your driveway or street. Twee, a women-owned studio from Philadelphia, designs their chalks for little hands so even the youngest members of the family can join in on the fun.

Keep your valentine cozy and on-trend with these hot chocolate bombs from Thoughtfully that went viral on TikTok as soon as they were released. Just pour 6 ounces of hot milk over the BomBomb, and they’ll enjoy a hot chocolate experience unlike any other.

Fun gifts for Valentine's Day

Show your Valentine you know what they love with a custom pillow from All About Vibe. Whether that’s a pet, a person, a car or anything else, they can turn it into a handmade pillow that’s made to last.

Keep your valentine warm with these hoodies that let them wear their heart on their chest. Spreadshirt lets you fully customize your gift, which makes it the perfect canvas for showing how much you care.

Whether your valentine’s green thumb is in full bloom or is just budding, this pair of heart-shaped succulents is a great way to brighten up their winter. Plus, they’re pet-friendly, air purifying and easy to care for.

Valentine's Day gifts for family

Not only are these pajamas from Primary decked out in cute rainbow hearts, they’re made from super soft organic cotton and come in a wide range of sizes to fit the whole family. There’s no better outfit for cozy mornings together or matching movie nights.

Two things you need to go from someone who wants to do yoga to someone who does yoga: a mat and some instruction. Chi has both of these covered. Their mats have symbols to help master important poses, a free app and a poster that explains 200 hundred poses. With mats for kids, teens and adults, the whole family can exercise and de-stress together.

