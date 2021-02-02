Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Love is in the air, but if you're a parent who's tired of hearing, "I'm bored," from your kids, there's probably a bit of frustration, too.

But when it comes to cute and easy Valentine's Day craft kits for kids, there are more unique choices than out there than there are in that heart-shaped box of chocolate.

We've rounded up some of the cutest, pinkest, most heart-covered Valentine's Day craft kits out there for kids of all ages. Whether you're looking for some home school art projects or a creative outlet for your children on a chilly day, there's something for everyone in this lovey-dovey list.

Great Valentine's Day crafts for kids

This pop-up card making kit from KiwiCo comes with pop-up shapes, blank cards, stick-on jewels and wiggle eyes so kids can create unique valentines that are perfect for their friends.

This crafty magnet kit gives kids four different wooden heart-shaped magnets to paint and decorate with gem stickers and glitter glue.

Valentine, you rock! This clever rock painting kit from Joann includes the materials kids need to paint four rocks in Valentine's Day designs.

With this colorful conversation heart banner kit, kids can make up to five banners to decorate their homes for Valentine's Day.

This adorable Valentine's Day bead kit from Cara & Co. comes with nearly 100 silicone beads in various sizes and shapes, all in beautiful pink, red and white hues for the holiday. There's also cute character and accent beads, as well as the clips, clasps and strings needed to create.

Designed by YouTuber and children's educator Alina Celeste, this kit comes with five blank cards and all the glue, glitter, die-cut shapes and materials kids need to create beautiful hands-on Valentines.

Kadoodle Kids wants to help kids spread only love this Valentine's Day! With this kit, kids can decorate both a mask and a carrying pouch with glitter glue, heart stickers, glitter tattoos and more.

Owls and narwhals and koalas, oh my! This set from Joann gives kids all the foam shapes, stick-on jewels and other items needed to create an adorable zoo-full of Valentine animals.

This kit filled with colorful craft supplies has everything kids need to get creative and make their own V-Day decorations and cards. From pompoms to glittery stickers, kids will stay plenty busy making sweet crafts for the holiday.

Foam heart shapes and lots of stickers for decorating come in this heart-shaped Valentine kit. Whether kids are making the hearts to give to friends for the holiday or using their creations to decorate the house, they'll enjoy being creative with this colorful set.

Tell your little Valentine how precious they are by giving them this cookie painting kit from Color My Cookie. The "You're a Gem" kit comes with six cookies to decorate, plus all the edible paint, sprinkles and supplies needed to bling the cookies out to the fullest.

This V-Day-themed at-home pottery painting kit comes with three paintable pottery creations, paint, sealant and brushes so kids can get that pottery painting studio experience from home.

There are 25 different stamp designs in this colorful set from Joyin, meaning kids can keep a set for their own Valentine's Day crafting needs and gift some to friends.

