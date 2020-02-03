Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Show your wife (or girlfriend) just how much you love her this Valentine's Day by treating her to something she might never buy for herself.

From a box of sunglasses to a pair of comfy slippers from a brand that even Oprah loves, this guide is filled with plenty of options to make her feel special on the most romantic holiday of the year.

Fashion and accessory Valentine's Day gifts

These comfy ankle boots are perfect for rainy days and can pair well with any outfit.

She can now carry the names of her nearest and dearest on this personalized bracelet made of sterling silver.

She'll be hooked once she slips on these comfortable suede loafers. The fuzzy lining will keep her toes toasty and the orthotic insole will keep her feet happy.

You can't go wrong with a chic pair of sunglasses, so why not give her three?! This box set by Velvet Eyewear features three distinct styles that look particularly flattering on oval face shapes.

Any woman who appreciates both style and comfort can never have enough black leggings! These have over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Every woman loves a matching set of warm PJs. These will help her feel both warm and fancy every night.

This relaxed style is perfect for the woman who likes to be both sporty and stylish. It features a helpful side zipper and an adjustable crossbody strap.

This roomy, full-grain leather tote is water-resistant, has a zip closure and is crafted in Minnesota. It can easily go from work to the weekend!

A fresh pair of sneakers is the perfect gift to tackle all those New Year's resolutions! These are cute, comfortable and feature a proprietary re-zorb active foam for impact protection and shock absorption.

Selected as one of Oprah's favorite things, this no-iron top flatters every figure.

If she can't get enough essential oils in the house, this bracelet will let her take the scent with her on the go. The trendy design comes with eight replaceable pads, so she can adjust the color to her outfit for the day.

Surround your loved one's feet with some soft Ugg slippers this season. These are durable enough to be worn indoors or outside.

Beauty and skin care Valentine's Day gifts

She can gently and safely exfoliate her skin with this portable microdermabrasion system.

This pampering face mask is crafted with AHA's and hyaluronic acid that will hydrate, smooth and soften her skin. The mask is also vegan and cruelty-free, according to the company.

These creamy matte lip colors will last all day and night. The set includes six shades to complement most skin tones.

Every woman should make time to take care of herself. According to the brand, the luxurious set polishes away fine lines and wrinkles while illuminating skin.

This might be the perfect iron for on-the-go style. It can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees and holds a charge for around 45 minutes at the highest setting.

Help her find her signature scent with this monthly fragrance subscription service. She will get a new fragrance sample of her choice until she finds that perfect scent.

Your wife or girlfriend will love getting a flawless blowout right at home with this oval brush and blow dryer. Ionic technology helps condition and smooth the hair to reduce frizz — and multiple TODAY staffers swear by it.

Home and kitchen Valentine's Day gifts

You can never go wrong with the gift of relaxation, and this shoulder and neck wrap will certainly do the trick. It can be used for hot or cold therapy, and its small size means she can even bring it along for road trips.

Sipping wine in a hot bath is every woman's after-work dream. With this tub caddy, she can relax with a good bottle of wine and her favorite book.

Weighted blankets were one of the most popular gifts to give last holiday season, and if you missed your shot, this weighted blanket is currently on sale for $30 off of the original price.

A quality robe goes a long way, especially for at-home spa nights. This plush robe is soft, comfortable and available in eight different colors.

This floral bouquet will last longer than just a week! The petals melt into warm water just like her favorite bath bombs, so she can sit back and relax after a long day.

If you can't honeymoon in Italy, then settle for this delicious bottle of certified organic extra virgin olive oil that comes in a handsome stainless steel bottle.

Carrie Bradshaw would be delighted to see these martini glasses on any counter. They're stemless with vacuum insulated stainless steel to keep her cosmos at the perfect temperature.

With the push of a button, she can turn plain water into sparkling water.

This gift is for her, but you'll also love sleeping on these luxurious sheets. Gone are the days of ironing your sheets with these wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying sheets.

You can never go wrong with roses and chocolate for Valentine's Day.

Make wood-fired pizza anytime, anywhere with this portable pizza oven. Temperatures can reach up to 932 degrees, cooking a pizza in less than 60 seconds!

Tech Valentine's Day gifts

Now she can always have her devices charged up and ready to go! Cords can be neatly folded into the side of the device and the charger plugs directly into the wall.

These headphones can slip into any bag — they're wireless, foldable and super cute!

This generation of the Fire tablet is thinner, lighter and features longer battery life.

Capture an endearing moment, then display it right away with this smart Wi-Fi photo frame.

Samsung's new smartwatch not only looks gorgeous, but it will also help your sweetie rest better and stay active with its built-in health tracking.

