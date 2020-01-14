14 products that will help you achieve the hottest hair trends of the season

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If there's a celebrity red carpet hairstyle you love, don't be surprised if Lacy Redway is the pro behind the look.

Anne Hathaway, Lucy Boyton and Tiffany Haddish are just a few of Redway's A-list clients, and the celebrity hairstylist is sharing her tips and tricks on the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

From a sleek bob to an award-winning bun, Redway shares the easy way to achieve red carpet looks at home — and recommends her favorite styling products.

Tune up your Tuesday and perfect a new 'do with these celebrity hairstylist-approved picks.

Super sleek glass hair

To achieve this modern look, you'll want a flat iron that has a rounded edge instead of a traditional flat edge. This will help to bevel the ends of the hair while eliminating the harsh crease that tends to come with a regular flat iron.

This little comb is helpful when trying to smooth out those flyaways. You'll want to start from the top at the roots and brush down while following closely with the flat iron.

Complete the look by using this cream to smooth ends and eliminate flyaways. It's ideal for thicker hair and acts as a protectant against humidity.

When using this oil, make sure you only use a tiny bit as a finishing touch. Redway recommends adding a small amount to avoid going overboard and wind up with a greasy look.

This hairspray is lightweight and will keep your style in place without weighing down your head of hair.

Add a finishing touch with this ultra-glamorous hair pin. The plated metal hair accessory features letters adorned with rhinestones — perfect for a night out.

The braided bun

To prep this look, you'll want to start off by pulling hair into a tight bun. Next, take a simple headband and secure your long extensions in the headband.

These gorgeous hair extensions are extremely versatile. If you want a red carpet-worthy look, braid the extensions and wrap them around your original bun to form an intricate braided bun and secure with a few clips.

Finish the look by slicking back your hair and spraying it with hairspray. This one by Tresemmé is sold at multiple retailers and will keep your look in place all day long.

Zazie bun

This look is ideal for textured hair and will easily take you from a day style to a night style. Use this box braid pack to add some volume and length to your hair.

Add a fun braided hair band for a more festive look. This one from Amazon is under $13 but can go with multiple styles whether you want to wear your hair up or down.

Tuned-up pony

Wanting to pull off a pretty pony? Spritz your hairbrush with hairspray so when you're combing your pony in place you can ensure a sleek look. Then, add volume to the pony by back-combing your hair from the inside out and finish the look with a few sparkly clips.

Feeling a classic accessory? You can't go wrong with these gorgeous pearl and rhinestone bobby pins.

For a playful look, add some ribbon to your pony. Use an elastic to secure your pony and layer the ribbon over it — then, let the long ribbon flow, intertwine it into a braid or continuously tie it down the pony to create a bubble effect. No matter which style you chose, it's sure to look gorgeous.

