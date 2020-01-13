Celebrities walked the red (well, blue) carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, and they were definitely dressed to impress.

This was not an evening for subtle neutrals. Bold shades of yellow, red and orange ruled the red carpet for both men and women. There were also power pantsuits, capes and plunging necklines galore.

That said, some stars did opt for absolutely gorgeous looks in more understated black or off-white shades (we’re looking at you, J.Lo!), or even pale, minty green.

Between this stylish red carpet and all the showstopping looks at the 2020 Golden Globes, awards season is officially in full swing!

Here are some of our favorite looks from the night.

Zendaya

Zendaya Danny Moloshok / Reuters

The singer set Twitter aflame with her metallic hot pink crop top, paired with a matching skirt.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Billy Porter never fails to make a red carpet statement and he looked particularly stunning in a strapless gown in a delicate seafoam hue. He accessorized with painted butterflies on his arms in honor of the transgender community.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress looked beautiful in a minty green hue topped with a waist-accentuating black bow.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o maintained her title as red carpet royalty in this sleek gown with a leather bodice in a rich chocolate hue.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Going for the gold! The actress looked the part of a movie star in a glittery gold dress with oversized sleeves and a plunging neckline. She kept the rest of her look simple with minimal accessories and straight, center-parted hair.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Highlighter hues were a major theme on the red carpet. The “Good Place” star stood out in a neon yellow jumpsuit with a seriously dramatic cape.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Danny Moloshok / Reuters

The "Booksmart" director’s orange-red dress with a plunging neckline and voluminous sleeves provided a gorgeous splash of color on the blue carpet. Three cheers for the playful, ankle-grazing length!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Fleabag” creator and star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer gown with an asymmetrical shoulder.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Kidman looked gorgeous as always in a classic, black strapless ballgown. Her full, tiered skirt had subtle, lavender undertones that added an extra pop.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Jordan Strauss / AP

Shining bright! The actress dazzled in an icy silver gown with a dramatic shoulder and plenty of metallic embellishments.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress embraced the low neckline trend of the evening, and added some edge to her metallic gown with black nail polish and a chic blazer.

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Brown always brings an impeccable style game to the red carpet, and last night was no exception. The “This Is Us” star rocked a burgundy suit and tie and with matching shades and shoes.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP - Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” star brightened up the red carpet with her bold, marigold look.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP - Getty Images

Was there a memo about marigold? Brie looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress in a similar, warm shade.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina Jordan Strauss / AP

Bold, sunny hues were everywhere on the red carpet! Awkwafina looked absolutely gorgeous in this bright yellow dress, paired with a green clutch.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan Jordan Strauss / AP

The “Little Women” actress looked dreamy in a romantic gown with a vintage floral print and plenty of ruffles.

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The filmmaker looked beautiful in a gray, long-sleeved dress with intricate white detailing. She left her braids down and added an extra bit of edge to her look with black nail polish.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The singer and talk show host looked stunning in a black velvet number with a ruffled neckline and long sleeves.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

J.Lo kept her look classic with an ivory, figure-hugging gown with cutouts on the sides and subtle metallic embellishments.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “Harriet” actress is never afraid to go bold on the red carpet, and this patterned gown is a definite win! The stained-glass inspired, geometric print looked simply gorgeous paired with her platinum hair and dramatic earrings.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Red hot! Scott, aka the Hot Priest from “Fleabag,” did not shy away from bright colors, sporting a crimson suit with a silky magenta shirt underneath.

Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP - Getty Images

The “Glow” actress looked beautiful in this pink and orange ombre number.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “This Is Us” star sported a classic black gown with metallic embellishments. We're loving this face-framing neckline!

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actress and singer sported a chic, black pantsuit with a short cape.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The “This Is Us” star put a twist on the plunging neckline, sporting a slinky white dress with a dramatic front cutout.