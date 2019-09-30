At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

What used to be a social media used to share personal photos has turned into a platform where users can find new recipes, receive news updates and shop for unique or everyday products. You guessed it, we're talking about Instagram.

Some of the most popular images on the platform are clever and innovative products that you may have missed if you didn't scroll through your feed in your spare time.

Lori Bergamotto, style director for Good Housekeeping, visited TODAY to narrow down some of the most noteworthy products that are popping up on everyone's social media feeds. Though unique, these products are created with one thing in mind — to make your life easier.

Whether you're looking for a quick resolution to home renovations or need a secure way to hold onto family memories, you might be able to find the fix in the palm of your hand. Read on to see some of Bergamotto's must-see picks!

When you think about your beauty routine, you likely consider the obvious — healthy skincare, effective makeup and the best hair products. Unfortunately, your efforts to practice top-notch beauty habits may be hindered unless you use one of these nifty brush cleansing pads. This brush cleaner by Thrive Causemetics helps eliminate the buildup of dirt and bacteria that develops over time. On top of helping with your overall skincare routine, Thrive Causemetics donates to a woman in need with every purchase, and will donate 100% of their profits from every purchase on October 1st.

We love a good pair of druzy drop earrings or stunning statement hoops, but large earrings tend to be heavy — resulting in the droopy lobes over time. Earlobes that stretch out are often painful, unsightly and style-limiting, but those dealing with this issue might be in luck. These earring backs are made with a left and right design to conform to the ear lobe, which provides a solid foundation for any type of post earring. They come in stainless steel, gold-plated silver, 14K white gold and 14K yellow gold. All you need to do is replace your regular backs with these ones for a total change in your earring game.

Instagram might be the last place you'd think to go to shop for home improvement items, but these curtain rods are one of the most liked and shared products in recent weeks. Most rods are difficult to mount and with so many types and styles on the market, they can be a hassle to find. Kwik-hang knows that your time can be better spent focusing on other room details, so they created a simple-to-use curtain rod hanger that can be mounted in a matter of minutes. These ones sit right on top of your window trim, meaning you don't have to worry about drill holes, leveling or having to measure. If you have a hammer, you're good to go!

Most of us have hundreds (if not thousands) of photos on our computers. We can thank our desktop manufacturers for the increased memory, but with a big crash or an unfortunate case of theft, you might lose those photos forever. The Picture Keeper, available in 4GB, 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sizes, offers an easy solution to backup all those irreplaceable memories on your desktop. Simply plug it in and the backup will automatically seek out all of your photos without the need to manually guide the drive through the process. It takes a few minutes at most and can put your mind at ease knowing your pictures are protected.

