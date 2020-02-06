6 new beauty items to add to your routine — from face masks to lifting mascara

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When you get used to your beauty routine, it can be tough to venture from your typical products.

But the brands you know and trust are launching new skin care products you may want to consider trying in the new year.

To help navigate that latest crop of innovative beauty items, NewBeauty magazine's editor-at-large Sarah Eggenberger stopped by TODAY to reveal a list of must-see products — from a quick-dry polish to a plumping face mask.

Check out NewBeauty's roundup of items that will convince you to switch up your routine in the new year.

Innovative Beauty Products 2020

Covergirl just dropped its Clean Fresh Collection filled with products that are free of sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens and talc. The line is 100% vegan, and each product is available for around $10.

Check out this highlighter stick that cools skin while giving you a shimmery glow. Quickly swipe it onto your eyes, cheeks, nose or browbone to achieve a radiant complexion.

Formulated with antioxidant-packed Cloudberry and Prickly Pear extracts, this mask will keep your face moisturized even in the harshest winter conditions.

It promotes lasting hydration and plumps skin thanks to a blend of watermelon, apple, lentil extracts and hyaluronic acid.

If you're looking for dramatic volume and length, treat your lashes to this Falsies Lash Lift Mascara. It has a uniquely-shaped lifting brush that accentuates lashes and a fiber-infused formula for that false lash look.

Essie recently launched its newest product designed to dry in just one minute. The line comes in 40 colors, and the polish has a creamy satin finish. For easy application, the new bottle includes an extra-wide brush — meaning full coverage with less effort.

According to L'Oreal, this glycolic acid peel serum will give you results in just one week. It visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin tone, corrects dark spots and reveals smoother and brighter skin.

Your locks might get all the love, but focusing on your scalp can actually improve overall hair health. This shampoo is light, protein-enriched and will give you stronger hair while lifting out impurities and buildup.

