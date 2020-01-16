9 products that will help you achieve your beauty resolutions in 2020

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Making a New Year's resolution isn't difficult — but follow-through can be.

Instead of setting a goal that's far out of reach, start the decade with a resolution that will fit into your current lifestyle: switch up your beauty routine.

Harper's Bazaar Beauty Director Jessica Malin joined TODAY to show us how we can completely revamp our beauty regimen without the need to dedicate more time and effort to our current routines.

Matlin shared four practical resolutions that will up your beauty game in the new year. So, whether you want to experiment with a bright makeup shade or spruce up your go-to hairstyle, achieve your new 2020 beauty goals with a few helpful products.

Shop Matlin's recommendations below!

Fill in your brows

Full brows have been a popular trend for a few years, and this is the perfect product to help you pull off the look. It's a super-thin pencil that makes it easy to draw small hair-like strokes, ensuring your filled brows look natural.

Be more adventurous with makeup

Ditch the black liner and reach for a vibrant shade. This one is still subtle enough that you can wear it during the day, but the small pop of color will give your off a gorgeous eye-defining look.

Be bold with a bright lip color in the new year. This moisturizing formula has a glossy finish so it can go on sheer and can be worn all day long.

Illuminate your face with this easy-to-use highlighting stick for an all-day glow. It's available in pink and light gold and looks best when applied to your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose.

The Honest Company created this shimmering stick that highlights your favorite features while moisturizing skin. Use it wherever you need a little more brightness and layer it on for a more impactful look.

Some might start the new year with a new haircut to refresh the new year. But instead of splurging on a new 'do, a pretty bow will refresh your look for a fraction of the cost!

A simple hair accessory can go a long way for your style game. These petite barrettes are trending in the new year and they also provide a useful fix for flyaway hairs.

Embrace your natural hair texture

If you need a little refresh between washes, spritz hair with this styling milk. It reshapes and rehydrates strands while nourishing hair and eliminating frizz.

Is your hair looking a little dull? Snag this texturizing spray to add volume, definition to limp and thin strands.

