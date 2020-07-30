This $20 swimsuit cover-up is keeping me confident and comfortable

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I’ve always admired those women who feel comfortable enough in their bodies that they don’t need a bathing suit cover-up. I hope to be among them one day. For now, like the sunscreen I swear by, I don’t dream of going to the pool or beach without one.
Fortunately, I recently found a bestselling bathing suit cover-up on Amazon that not only serves as my security blanket but also makes me feel sexy in a way that showing no amount of skin can.
Wander Agio Swimsuit Cover-Up
It’s only $20
The low price is initially what sold me on this cover-up. It’s only $19.99, which is a fraction of the price I paid for my beloved Maaji bikini. I think the low price is because the material is a polyester-cotton blend, but that's not to say I have anything against polyester! My head-turning tunic dress that can also be worn as a top is 91% polyester.
While polyester can sometimes look cheap, I think this cover-up looks like it could retail for at least $80 at a cute shop in the Hamptons or Malibu. The instructions say it’s hand-wash only, but at $20, I don’t mind taking the risk of putting it in the washing machine on a delicate cycle. I have this cover-up in white, but there are several other colors available if you’re worried about getting it dirty (or wearing white after Labor Day).
Why I’m obsessed with it
If I was a little kid, my ideal cover-up would be a terry-cloth unicorn robe with a hood — complete with a horn — and a fluffy tail. But since I’m an adult, my ideal cover-up is a lightweight crochet dress that is as flirty as it is functional. It’s as though the designer of this cover-up could read my mind. I love how it shows my skin underneath, thanks to the crochet pattern, but also covers it at the same time. It leaves just enough to the imagination without being too suggestive for my personal preference.
Also, I don’t usually associate sexy with comfortable. However, I feel like I’m wearing my favorite soft, oversized T-shirt when I'm wearing this. Unlike my favorite oversized T-shirt, this has a feminine v-neck and a flattering hemline that doesn’t hit my legs at their widest part. The fun drawstrings with tassels on each side are also a nice accent. Since the tassels brush the outside of my knees, I feel they detract attention from my inner thighs, which I consider my problem areas.
Even nude beachgoers wish they had one
One day I hope to be comfortable enough in my body that I don’t consider myself to have any problem areas. Until then, I know what I’ll be reaching for whether I’m poolside at Bozeman’s RSVP Hotel — my favorite boutique property in the U.S. — or here in Portugal, where I like to think I’m making the nude beachgoers wish they had a bathing suit cover-up — even though they don’t have a bathing suit.
For more stories like this, check out:
- If you need me, I'll be wearing this 'freezer dress' for the rest of the summer
- My search for the perfect sun hat is over — and it's only $23
- Move over, jumpsuits — this $26 romper is my new summer staple
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!