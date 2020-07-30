This $20 swimsuit cover-up is keeping me confident and comfortable

It’s only $20

The low price is initially what sold me on this cover-up. It’s only $19.99, which is a fraction of the price I paid for my beloved Maaji bikini. I think the low price is because the material is a polyester-cotton blend, but that's not to say I have anything against polyester! My head-turning tunic dress that can also be worn as a top is 91% polyester.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

While polyester can sometimes look cheap, I think this cover-up looks like it could retail for at least $80 at a cute shop in the Hamptons or Malibu. The instructions say it’s hand-wash only, but at $20, I don’t mind taking the risk of putting it in the washing machine on a delicate cycle. I have this cover-up in white, but there are several other colors available if you’re worried about getting it dirty (or wearing white after Labor Day).

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Why I’m obsessed with it

If I was a little kid, my ideal cover-up would be a terry-cloth unicorn robe with a hood — complete with a horn — and a fluffy tail. But since I’m an adult, my ideal cover-up is a lightweight crochet dress that is as flirty as it is functional. It’s as though the designer of this cover-up could read my mind. I love how it shows my skin underneath, thanks to the crochet pattern, but also covers it at the same time. It leaves just enough to the imagination without being too suggestive for my personal preference.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Also, I don’t usually associate sexy with comfortable. However, I feel like I’m wearing my favorite soft, oversized T-shirt when I'm wearing this. Unlike my favorite oversized T-shirt, this has a feminine v-neck and a flattering hemline that doesn’t hit my legs at their widest part. The fun drawstrings with tassels on each side are also a nice accent. Since the tassels brush the outside of my knees, I feel they detract attention from my inner thighs, which I consider my problem areas.

Even nude beachgoers wish they had one

One day I hope to be comfortable enough in my body that I don’t consider myself to have any problem areas. Until then, I know what I’ll be reaching for whether I’m poolside at Bozeman’s RSVP Hotel — my favorite boutique property in the U.S. — or here in Portugal, where I like to think I’m making the nude beachgoers wish they had a bathing suit cover-up — even though they don’t have a bathing suit.

