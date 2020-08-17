21 style deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary sale that won't last long

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off for everyone on Aug. 19, and it's the perfect opportunity to score deep discounts on home, style and beauty essentials.

We've already discovered some of the best deals, along with a few can't-miss savings on beauty exclusives. But when it comes to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, some of the most anticipated discounts are on apparel, accessories and footwear.

Eager to browse but don't know where to start? We highlighted our favorite deals on brands like Spanx, Ugg, Zella and more. That means you can find summer style necessities or items that you can wear year-round for up to 50% off.

So whether you're lounging around the house, taking the kids to school or joining friends for a dinner on the town, step out in style with these limited-time deals.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale style deals

In need of a versatile pair of leggings? Look no further than this popular pair from Zella with over 6,700 reviews. They're made with moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you cool on hot days. They also have a thick waistband that helps to sculpt your mid-section.

This adorable combines modern chic with retro vibes. It has a button-up front, a hidden zip closure and trendy ties at the sleeves.

These bestselling jeans have a stylish and refined silhouette that's designed to flatter your form. They're made with a touch of stretch to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

This timeless piece from Tory Burch has a slim profile and a removable shoulder strap. Thanks to four interior card slots and a small pocket, you can leave your wallet at home to avoid carrying around a bulky bag.

The Olukai Ohana Flip Flops are a top-rated product on Nordstrom.com, and right now you can get them for 33% off. They come in seven styles and patterns and have a comfortable midsole that will mold to your feet over time.

Crafted with merino wool and alpaca, this ultra-soft cardigan is the perfect option for transitioning into the fall months. It's lightweight but will keep you warm when the evenings get cooler.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This classic boot has a cushioned footbed for a supportive and comfortable feel while walking. It also has a collar that provides extra padding around the ankle.

With over 2,100 reviews on Nordstrom.com, this shirt is bound to be a staple in your wardrobe. It has a rounded v-neckline and unique details like a pocket on the chest. It's great for layering and can go with anything from a cardigan to a denim jacket.

One of Spanx's bestselling items has over 2,900 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. While they feel like any other pair of leggings, they're finished with a glossy sheen that can make any casual outfit look more refined.

Just in time for fall, save over 35% off on this relaxed plaid shirt from Rails. It's a practical piece that you can wear over a lightweight tank or pair with your favorite jeans.

Crafted with a blend of spandex and nylon, these shaping shorts are designed to leave you feeling confident in whatever you wear. For a limited time, you can get them for over 50% off!

A versatile pair of white shoes is a staple everyone should have in their closet. If you're in need of a new pair, this stylish pair from Superga are a good choice.

As fall approaches, it's a good idea to snag this lightweight jacket at 30% off. It's made with a moisture-wicking interior and a sweater-knit outer shell.

Available in green and coral, this gorgeous jumpsuit will make for a perfect date-night outfit. The solid style can be dressed up or dressed down, and paired with chic accessories like a sun hat or a gold-tone necklace.

Barefoot Dreams is known for making incredibly cozy blankets, but the brand also makes a lightweight knit cardigan that's just as comfortable.

We're loving these Dr. Scholl's shoes because they're practical and can go with just about any outfit. The slip-on style is crafted with a knit upper for flexibility and comfort.

Stay cozy throughout the night in this set of stretchy pajamas from Nordstrom. They come in four colors and have a slouchy silhouette for ultimate comfort.

You can get this lightweight top for under $20 for a limited time. It can be layered or worn alone, and comes in four vibrant colors including coral, red, pink and blue.

The rainy season isn't behind us quite yet, and what better way to be prepared for that mid-day storm than with this hooded jacket. It's water repellant and offers protection against the elements without the bulk.

Now is the time to snag a discounted pair of jeans for the Fall. This vintage-inspired pair from Paige has a slim, bootleg silhouette and comes in size 000 to size 16.

If you're hanging out around the house, these fluffy slippers will be hard to pass up. They have a backless designed that's easy to slip on and off. They're also made entirely from wool and have a rubber sole for durability.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!