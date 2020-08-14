Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening right now, and shoppers can take advantage of major deals on everything from style essentials to home decor.

Right now, only those who fall under one of the four tiers of early access can shop the sale before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. However, you can still preview everything it has to offer and add your favorites to your cart right now.

While you browse the limited-time deals, it's worth checking out the beauty exclusives section filled with brands like Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Drybar and more for up to 38% off.

You can also find makeup bundles at a third of the valued price, including beauty sets that will leave your skin glowing. But don't wait because these discounts will disappear at the end of the month!

Give your beauty routine an upgrade and shop some of the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals

If you're someone that deals with dry hands year-round, this popular hand cream could be your solution. It's designed to repair severe dryness by giving your skin a deep moisturizing treatment. It also comes in a compact tube, so it's easy to throw in your bag when you're on the go.

This clinical-strength cleanser is formulated to wash away impurities while unclogging pores. It's ideal for those with oily skin, but it won't leave your face feeling irritated or overly dry.

The PMD Personal Microderm Pro Device is an innovative tool that helps smooth and brighten skin. It uses vacuum suction to reduce the appearance of blemishes, enlarged pores, fine lines and wrinkles.

While it's a bit of an investment, you can get it for 33% off for a limited time.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This jumbo version of Kiehl's bestseller Creme de Corps body lotion will leave your skin feeling smooth, moisturized and nourished. It's formulated with cocoa butter to help soften rough skin and beta-carotene to improve skin tone.

The Jo Malone Cologne Collection is a limited-edition set of fragrances that allows you to try something new without committing to a full-size product. The travel-size bottles are filled with scents like nectarine blossom, English pear, peony and more.

This translucent setting powder will give your makeup a silky smooth finish in just a few swipes. It's lightweight and has small light-reflecting particles that are designed to give your face a subtle glow. We also love that it's available for under $25 during the sale.

You can get this top-rated styling iron for over $80 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It has a digital control dial that allows you to adjust the heat easily, and unique vibrating plates that separate hair for faster styling.

Packed with small mineral crystals, this resurfacing treatment is designed to exfoliate skin without being too abrasive. It includes pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes to remove dead skin cells and can be used daily to tackle dullness and uneven texture.

Hydrate your dry skin with this gel moisturizer from Arcona. The gel is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which provides skin with all-day moisture without clogging your pores.

According to the brand, this lightweight dryer is crafted to quickly dry your hair while using 75% less energy than conventional hair dryers. Currently, the frizz-free dryer is over 30% off during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

The Les Essentiels Fragrance Coffret is a trio of travel-sized scents that you can take anywhere. They also come in a sleek box that's perfect for gifting.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!