Whether you love investing in designer handbags, have an extensive collection of earrings or maybe you just love to buy graphic T-shirts — finding that signature piece is all about what makes us feel our best. My fashion obsession is sneakers.

If there's one thing that my family, friends and coworkers know about me, it's that I own a lot of sneakers. I started collecting them at a young age, I played basketball as a kid and my favorite time of year was always going sneaker shopping with my dad. Nowadays, sneakers are not just reserved for sports and hitting the gym.

Sneakers have made their way onto luxury runways, on influencer's Instagram feeds and all over our favorite retailers. It's super exciting because not only are sneakers versatile and cute, but above all else they're COMFORTABLE! There is no greater feeling than looking good and knowing that you can walk all over town without ending the day with swollen feet and tears.

Now that it's summer, it's the perfect time of year to step up your shoe game with a fresh pair of comfy kicks. We put together a mixture of bestselling sneakers, editor picks and influencer favorites that will make your wardrobe and your feet very happy!

1. Women's Wool Runners, $95, Allbirds

"If I could wear Allbirds every single day, I would," said Commerce Editor Courtney Gisriel. "They’re undoubtedly the most comfortable pair of shoes I own. I once walked 40 miles in a single weekend wearing just these shoes and survived thanks to their supportive but lightweight sole. Even better — I was able to throw them in the washing machine to restore them to their original beauty after the harrowing ordeal. (I’m just kidding it wasn’t that harrowing. I was at Disney World.) Beyond being extremely practical, they’re also quite stylish. I especially love the versions with a white sole for the summer because they pair well with white jeans or dresses."

2. Adidas Originals Tubular Shadow, $60, Amazon

These are definitely one of my favorites. They're so comfortable that I'm always planning outfits around them. I think summer is great time to add some color to your shoe wardrobe and what better option than millennial pink?! I also love that even though these have gotten a little dirty from being worn so often, you can't even tell!

Courtesy of Kayla Boyd

3. Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $48 (usually $65), Amazon

These casual sneakers are actually a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton. She has been spotted wearing them on several occasions. Our Commerce Associate, Amanda Smith, is also a fan of this simple shoe. "I wear my Supergas every weekend," she said. "They are perfect for days filled with walking because they look cute and stay comfortable the whole day!"

M.Gemi's handmade Italian shoes have become a cult favorite. And according to the brand, this is their bestselling sneaker and it has even garnered waitlists of over 16,000 people in the past. "Released in 2016, the style was an instant hit with shoppers and sold out in five colors within the first week," the brand shared with TODAY. "The sneaker has now made its debut every season in new colorways and facades of metallic, shearling, leather, and more."

5. Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker, $80, Nordstrom

"Sometimes you can't go wrong with a classic," said Austen Tosone, a New York-based fashion and beauty content creator and freelance writer. "The Adidas Superstars are a timeless shoe for a reason —their simple silhouette, trademark stripe design, and comfy footbed make them my perfect summer sneaker. I've worn them with girly dresses to add a bit of edge to an outfit and with tank tops and denim for the ultimate laid-back summer look."

Courtesy of Austen Tosone

6. Veja Esplar Low-Top Sneakers, $120, Nordstrom

"I was a huge Adidas Stan Smith fan for a very, very long time," said TODAY's director of commerce, Jen Birkhofer. "Then last fall I decided I wanted something a little lighter and not as bulky, and that's when I found the Veja low top sneakers. They are the perfect white sneaker, overall. They are a bit painful at first, but once you break them in they are 100% worth it. So comfortable."

7. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker, $55, Amazon

In my opinion, everyone should own a pair of Converse. This classic sneaker can be paired with almost any casual look from jeans to shorts to dresses. They're comfortable, simple and they never go out of style.

Kailena Sampson

8. Dr. Scholl's Abbot Laced Sneaker, $89, Amazon

"Summer is meant to be lived outdoors, ditching the train or a cab to walk and explore," said Chicago-based content creator Caitlin Patton. "I love my Dr. Scholl's sneakers because they are the perfect blend of comfy and cute. The platform soles are a big trend right now, and it's great to get that in such a quality shoe!"

Courtesy of Caitlin Patton

9. Nike Air Huarache, $110, Foot Locker

"I was on hunt for these shoes for almost two years," said Atlanta-based digital content producer, Rachel George. "Every time I went into a store they didn’t have my size. I love them because they’re bright, bold and made me feel fearless. I’ve never worn so much red until last summer but these truly made me step outside the box in all aspects of my life and I haven’t stopped going since."

Courtesy of Rachel George

10. Vans Classic Authentic Sneaker, $50, ASOS

Similar to Converse, a pair of Vans seems to never go out of style. I own three different colors of this shoe, but my plain white ones definitely get the most use. I recently rocked these on my Instagram and I just loved how well they paired with a crisp summer outfit.

Courtesy of Kayla Boyd

11. Gola for J.Crew Mark Cox Tennis Sneakers, $55, J.Crew

"I bought these in a pinch before a weekend trip to Charleston and they instantly became my new favorite shoe," shared Gisriel. "They’re lined with terrycloth so they’re really comfortable and the cut of the shoe is surprisingly flattering. I’ve worn them with dresses, pants and shorts — and the shoes achieved the same slimming effect in each instance. My style tends to be on the preppy side, so the red, white and navy detailing matches essentially everything in my closet."

