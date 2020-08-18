Don't miss out on these home and kitchen deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s that wonderful time of the year again — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Shoppers can soon take advantage of awesome deals on clothing, beauty, home décor and more.

The sale opens to everyone on Aug. 19, so we put together a list of the best deals on home and kitchen items that you won't want to miss. You might even be inspired to revamp your house for the upcoming holiday season!

From retro Smeg kitchen items to a cozy Barefoot Dreams throw blanket, there are plenty of home and kitchen deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to grab before it's too late.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals

Candles are the perfect way to make your space more comfortable — especially once the winter months come around. This set of five mini tin candles is crafted with essentials oils, a pure coconut wax blend and a natural wick for a clean burn with every light. While the set is valued at $50, Nordstrom is offering it for less than $35!

For those who would prefer one large candle, consider this 2-wick option. It features a ripe citron grapefruit fragrance that’s layered with tart cassis and a subtle hint of rose.

The UGG Whistler Throw Blanket is sure to keep you cozy while working from home on the couch. It’s available in snow white or hunter green and has an extra-plush feel.

These cloud-like towels will be a serious upgrade for your bathroom, and they're just $19 each during the sale. They’re meant to be ultra-soft and extra absorbent.

If you're looking for a long-lasting scent you can keep going throughout the night, an oil diffuser with relaxing essential oils would be a perfect addition to your nightstand.

Redecorate your bedroom with this chic and flirty duvet set from BP. It’s available in ivory or light peach and can easily be paired with a fun throw pillow.

This pure looped decorative pillow from DKNY would go great with your new bedding. The looped knitted texture will add luxury and dimension to any bed.

Another fun way to switch things up at home is by changing out some of your wall art. This one from Deny Designs will instantly transport you to a tropical paradise thanks to the watercolor palm tree print.

This cloud-like throw blanket will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning - but who said that's a bad thing? The cozy blanket's easy-care fabric is designed not to shrink, pill or wrinkle, which makes it perfect to snuggle up with on the couch.

Sometimes a new shower curtain is necessary. This one from Deny Designs has a fun geometric pattern that will add a chic, retro vibe to any space.

There’s nothing like a fresh set of crisp sheets. This organic cotton sheet set from Nordstrom comes in five different colors, including white, light gray, gray, light green and black.

If you're in the market for a new candle but don't want to break the bank, consider this one from Illume for less than $10. It's available in four different scents, including citrus crush, coconut milk mango, golden honeysuckle and Thai lily.

Now is the perfect time to splurge on a new set of wine glasses for all the inevitable girls' nights you’re sure to have this holiday season. This red wine set from Riedel is timeless, simple and sure to last you for many years to come.

Anthropologie throw blankets are certainly popular, but they rarely go on sale. This month, Nordstrom is discounting the brand’s Happy Throw Blanket by more than 50%!

This Peri Home throw pillow has chenille patterns that add texture and dimension, and it's highlighted with subtle metallic threads. It would look great on an ivory bedspread with a few other gray pillows.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kitchen deals

Make sure you’re staying hydrated with this insulated water bottle from Swell. It features a double-walled stainless-steel shell that keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12.

Wine decanters are a great way to let your wine breathe and seamlessly pour your favorite bottle. This shaped decanter is designed to be both durable and decorative.

If you or a family member is a whiskey drinker, you can't go wrong with a reliable decanter. This one features a fun copper top and has plenty of space to store your favorite whiskey in a sophisticated style.

Although Smeg kitchen items are rarely on sale, Nordstrom has discounted the brand’s retro-style two-slice toaster by almost $60. You can snag it in either rose gold or yellow.

If you love making paninis, you won’t want to miss out on this cast iron griddle from Viking that’s currently on sale for $70. The reversible grill/griddle is perfectly sized to cover two burners on a stovetop and to fit easily into an oven. You can make perfect pancakes or French toast on the griddle side, then flip to the grill side to cook up meats and veggies.

This birch wood cutting board will instantly upgrade your at-home charcuterie board. The swirled paint-splatter design also makes it a cute home décor item.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to score massive discounts on cookware. This 10-piece set from Viking includes pots and pans constructed with hard-anodized aluminum that heats evenly and cooks thoroughly.

Upgrade your bar cart with this nine-piece copper bar set that includes all the cocktail-making essentials you’d ever need. It comes with a tray, shaker, ice bucket, four utensils, tongs and a durable stand.

A quality wooden bowl is an item you won’t regret purchasing! This large serving bowl is great for preparing large salads during family gatherings.

This Deny Designs cutting board is another great statement piece that's as decorative as it is functional.

This round Acacia wood serving tray is great for cheese boards — or even used as décor around your home!

You can serve your next homemade cake in style with this copper cake stand from Godinger. It’s currently $30 off — and it's bound to impress your friends and family.

Replace all of your mismatched cups with this classic set of highball glasses from Luigi Bormioli. They’re made in Italy with the brand’s durable proprietary glass.

This Golden Rabbit baking pan is great for baking and pretty enough for serving thanks to the gorgeous exterior. It’s available in white and a blue sea glass pattern.

Smeg’s retro electric kettle is another great buy. This kettle makes heating water super easy thanks to the 360-degree swivel base and easy-to-read water level indicators. Plus, the kettle automatically shuts off when the water reaches a boiling point.

