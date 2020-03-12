This salad container will help you stop spending $15 on lunch every day

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether your New Year's resolution was to stop buying lunch every day, or to simply start eating healthier, you might still be looking for the right tools to keep you motivated.
While salads are a convenient way to consume all of the essential nutrients your body needs, packing them to bring to work can be a hassle. Your salad can get soggy if you pack all your ingredients in the same bowl, but bringing along multiple containers can make you feel like you just opened up a full kitchen at your desk.
Luckily, we found a solution to this reoccurring lunch problem — and it costs less than $20. Be prepared to kiss soggy salads goodbye and say hello to lunches that are practically Instagram-worthy.
Bentgo Salad Container
Shop TODAY's audience development coordinator Halle Proper stumbled across the Bentgo Salad Container just a few months ago, and now she can't picture eating lunch without it.
"I came across this Bentgo lunch container on Amazon and loved it for a few reasons," Proper said. "Not only was the pink and marble print calling my name, but I loved all of the separate compartments. Three months later, I use this almost every day and enjoy my fresh lunch."
The fresh factor is thanks to the rubberized ring on the top lid, which helps to keep all of your lunch ingredients crisp, so you can make a salad that is almost artisanal. "My colleagues are always jealous of the pretty salad inside," Proper said.
While Proper loves the blush marble pattern, the container is also available in six different styles, so you can choose which one you like the best. The set also comes with its own reusable fork that fits perfectly in the sealed lid, making it an easy way to take part in eco-friendly efforts.
Proper, who bought the container during her "New Years resolution kick," says the container is the "prettiest thing" she owns and couldn't be more pleased with her purchase.
The container has amassed over 1,000 reviews from verified purchasers on Amazon, with many obsessing over its "perfect size." The container is surprisingly compact at 7-inches wide, so it won't take up an obnoxious amount of space in your refrigerator.
"I absolutely LOVE this. It's the perfect size for any kind of salad you can think of! I found it to be super easy to clean, and — no leaks! one verified reviewer wrote. "That was my biggest worry, but it worked out just fine!"
Proper notes that the unit is easy to clean since it is dishwasher safe, which is something that a few Amazon reviewers have also come to love about it.
"The bowls are easy to clean - sometimes I will hand wash and air dry, and I have also put it in the dishwasher on the top section with no issues," one reviewer wrote.
"It has been a great addition to our weekly lunch and I will be purchasing a couple more so that we will can have one in the wash and one clean one at all times," wrote another, who found it convenient for their weekly routine.
If you've been looking for some extra motivation to pack your own lunch, the Bentgo Salad Container might make you look forward to it. At the very least, it will definitely make your coworkers jealous.
