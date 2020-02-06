This $7 egg cooker whips up an omelet right in your microwave

The circular device is perfect for making both poached eggs and omelets. To make a poached egg, you simply crack it in the center, add a splash of water and gently prick the yolk with a fork. Pop the cooker in the microwave for 30 seconds with the lid's vent flipped open, and then enjoy your perfectly poached egg.

To make an omelet, combine the egg with milk and your toppings of choice. Then flip open the vent on the lid and place it in the microwave for 40 seconds. Stir the egg again and stick it in the microwave for another 40-60 seconds, and then your quick and easy omelet will be ready to enjoy!

The product itself is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, so preparing breakfast and cleaning the aftermath is worry-free.

Happy customers say the device has made their lives easier by eliminating the need for scrubbing, drying and putting away dishes.

"It’s perfect if you want to poach or scramble up an egg or two without pulling out the big dishes," one reviewer wrote. "I stick all sorts of things in with the eggs and make various scrambles with meats and veggies."

The process is so simple, one reviewer found it to be an essential gadget in their healthy breakfast meal prep.

"I eat egg whites on a rice cake with cinnamon and sugar-free caramel syrup each morning for breakfast and before I found this, I was cooking them on a frying pan and then trying to cut and fold the egg whites to fit onto the rice cake (it was always an awkward shape and didn’t fit well)," the reviewer wrote. "This egg cooker does a PERFECT job and the egg patty is nearly identical to the size of the rice cake.

The device is even a hit with one Shop TODAY editor, who says it has helped him stay away from fatty and sugary breakfast foods.

"I was looking for a convenient way to make something low-carb for breakfast, and this has been the perfect solution," Associate Commerce Editor Daniel Boan said. "It hasn't added any extra time to my morning routine, and cleanup is always a breeze."

The Sistema Microwave Easy Eggs Cooker makes it easy to incorporate breakfast into your day — and just might take some of the chaos out of your morning.

