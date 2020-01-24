Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If your New Year's resolution was to find more sustainable and eco-friendly ways of living, there are bunch of products on the market that will help you reach that goal.
Amna Nawaz, the host of the PBS special "The Plastic Problem," stopped by TODAY to share some of the best "clean" items on the market. From reusable grocery bags to natural replacements for cling wrap and aluminum foil, these products will make going green so much easier without having to splurge.
Read on for some of the top eco-friendly options that are good the environment, your home and best of all, your wallet.
Eco-friendly grocery shopping products
1. Earthwise Insulated Reusable Grocery Bag
These reusable grocery bagsare fully insulated, so you won't have to worry about chicken thawing out halfway through the ride home. They come in a pack of two, so you can save one for the grocery store and one for carrying snacks on the go!
2. Soft Cotton Reusable Produce Bags
Lightweight and eco-friendly, these produce bags are crafted with durable muslin fabric. You can fill them over and over and use them often without worrying about them ripping. Whether you need to store pasta or keep fresh fruit from rolling all over the counter, these bags will do the trick.
3. Household Essential Reusable Grocery Bag
This reusable grocery bag has multiple functions — whether you need a hamper, a sturdy tote or a grocery bag, this Household Essential reusable bag will making lugging lots of items a breeze.
4. Nordic by Nature Reusable Sandwich Bags
Stop throwing away those plastic baggies every day! These reusable sandwich bags feature fun prints and are dishwasher safe, so you can eliminate waste and make cleaning easy. Even better, they're on sale for 45% off on Amazon.
5. Standard Baggu
Make grocery shopping a fashion statement with these bags that feature fun and stylish designs (all 35 of them!). According to the brand, each one can hold 2 to 3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff, and faithfully hold up to 50 pounds.
Eco-friendly mugs
1. Zojirushi Stainless Steel Insulated Mug
This stainless steel mug will keep your drinks at your desired temperature for up to six hours. The flip-top will eliminate spills on those busy mornings when you're rushing out of the house.
2. Yeti 24oz Rambler
With a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this vacuum-insulated Yeti mug does not seem to disappoint. The handle on the side makes it easy to grip and take on the go, so you can enjoy hot coffee that stays hot, anywhere.
3. Contigo Insulated Travel Mug
This Contigo travel mug has more than 31,000 reviews on Amazon — and 77% percent of those are perfect 5-star ratings. The innovative travel mug is available in 21 different colors and each one has a button lock to avoid any chance of spills.
Eco-friendly straws
1. Organic Bamboo Drinking Straws
Enjoy any cold beverage of your choice while making the "green" choice! These handmade bamboo drinking straws come in three different sizes and are incredibly easy to clean.
2. Sunseeke Silicone Straws
With a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, these silicone straws are durable and functional.
"I love that I can just wash them with the included brushes and keep reusing!" one reviewer on Amazon wrote. "I have no idea how long silicone straws are supposed to last but I'm sure we will be using these for a long time!"
3. Vantic Reusable Metal Straws
If bamboo and silicone are not your thing, these portable metal straws are your answer. These even come with their own carrying case and cleaning brush so you can bring them anywhere.
4. Package Free Stainless Steel Straw
This stainless steel straw comes from a zero-waste company, so even the act of purchasing the straw is eco-friendly. Available in four different colors and for less than $5, it's hard to find a better deal.
5. Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Straws
Available in a set of five, these straws feature a silicone tip, so you or your little one can sip safely.
6. Package Free Koffie Straw
A straw for ... hot beverages? This waste-free brand has made it possible. It's specially designed to fit through the lid of your coffee cup so you can enjoy your coffee without worrying about getting your teeth stained. And yes, it is BPA free.
7. Aardvark Paper Straws
Why buy one straw when you can buy in bulk for the whole family? These paper straws from Aardvark are available in a pack of 50 for less than $10.
Eco-friendly toiletries
1. Package Free Reusable Cotton Rounds
Package Free's cotton rounds are made to last forever, according to the brand — but the neat part is that they're actually compostable. Their convenient size makes removing makeup or applying toner a breeze, and the cotton fabric is soft to the touch!
2. Kooshoo Plastic-Free Hair Ties
These organic hair ties have garnered a 5-star rating on the brand's site and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Although they are slightly more expensive, the natural fibers are gentle on your hair and reviewers say the ties are sturdy and flexible.
Eco-friendly packaging
1. Beeswax Wrap
Step aside, cling wrap! These reusable beeswax food wraps are perfect for storing fruit, cheese, bread or anything you want to keep fresh. The warmth of your hands allows the beeswax to stretch, so you can also use it to cover bowls or wrap a sandwich for lunch.
2. Lily Bee Wrap
These sustainable food wrappers are just as useful as they are adorable. The brand's products are handcrafted in New Zealand and their beeswax food wraps have received top remarks from users. They are washable, reusable and biodegradable — and they'll keep your food super fresh!
