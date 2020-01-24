Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If your New Year's resolution was to find more sustainable and eco-friendly ways of living, there are bunch of products on the market that will help you reach that goal.

Amna Nawaz, the host of the PBS special "The Plastic Problem," stopped by TODAY to share some of the best "clean" items on the market. From reusable grocery bags to natural replacements for cling wrap and aluminum foil, these products will make going green so much easier without having to splurge.

Read on for some of the top eco-friendly options that are good the environment, your home and best of all, your wallet.

Eco-friendly grocery shopping products

These reusable grocery bagsare fully insulated, so you won't have to worry about chicken thawing out halfway through the ride home. They come in a pack of two, so you can save one for the grocery store and one for carrying snacks on the go!

Lightweight and eco-friendly, these produce bags are crafted with durable muslin fabric. You can fill them over and over and use them often without worrying about them ripping. Whether you need to store pasta or keep fresh fruit from rolling all over the counter, these bags will do the trick.

This reusable grocery bag has multiple functions — whether you need a hamper, a sturdy tote or a grocery bag, this Household Essential reusable bag will making lugging lots of items a breeze.

Stop throwing away those plastic baggies every day! These reusable sandwich bags feature fun prints and are dishwasher safe, so you can eliminate waste and make cleaning easy. Even better, they're on sale for 45% off on Amazon.

Make grocery shopping a fashion statement with these bags that feature fun and stylish designs (all 35 of them!). According to the brand, each one can hold 2 to 3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff, and faithfully hold up to 50 pounds.

Eco-friendly mugs

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This stainless steel mug will keep your drinks at your desired temperature for up to six hours. The flip-top will eliminate spills on those busy mornings when you're rushing out of the house.

With a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this vacuum-insulated Yeti mug does not seem to disappoint. The handle on the side makes it easy to grip and take on the go, so you can enjoy hot coffee that stays hot, anywhere.

This Contigo travel mug has more than 31,000 reviews on Amazon — and 77% percent of those are perfect 5-star ratings. The innovative travel mug is available in 21 different colors and each one has a button lock to avoid any chance of spills.

Eco-friendly straws

Enjoy any cold beverage of your choice while making the "green" choice! These handmade bamboo drinking straws come in three different sizes and are incredibly easy to clean.

With a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, these silicone straws are durable and functional.

"I love that I can just wash them with the included brushes and keep reusing!" one reviewer on Amazon wrote. "I have no idea how long silicone straws are supposed to last but I'm sure we will be using these for a long time!"

If bamboo and silicone are not your thing, these portable metal straws are your answer. These even come with their own carrying case and cleaning brush so you can bring them anywhere.

This stainless steel straw comes from a zero-waste company, so even the act of purchasing the straw is eco-friendly. Available in four different colors and for less than $5, it's hard to find a better deal.

Available in a set of five, these straws feature a silicone tip, so you or your little one can sip safely.

A straw for ... hot beverages? This waste-free brand has made it possible. It's specially designed to fit through the lid of your coffee cup so you can enjoy your coffee without worrying about getting your teeth stained. And yes, it is BPA free.

Why buy one straw when you can buy in bulk for the whole family? These paper straws from Aardvark are available in a pack of 50 for less than $10.

Eco-friendly toiletries

Package Free's cotton rounds are made to last forever, according to the brand — but the neat part is that they're actually compostable. Their convenient size makes removing makeup or applying toner a breeze, and the cotton fabric is soft to the touch!

These organic hair ties have garnered a 5-star rating on the brand's site and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Although they are slightly more expensive, the natural fibers are gentle on your hair and reviewers say the ties are sturdy and flexible.

Eco-friendly packaging

Step aside, cling wrap! These reusable beeswax food wraps are perfect for storing fruit, cheese, bread or anything you want to keep fresh. The warmth of your hands allows the beeswax to stretch, so you can also use it to cover bowls or wrap a sandwich for lunch.

These sustainable food wrappers are just as useful as they are adorable. The brand's products are handcrafted in New Zealand and their beeswax food wraps have received top remarks from users. They are washable, reusable and biodegradable — and they'll keep your food super fresh!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!