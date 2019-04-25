Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 9, 2019, 5:47 PM UTC / Updated April 25, 2019, 1:27 PM UTC By Donna Freydkin

Every day, I pack my son’s lunch. I used to heedlessly throw a bagel into a plastic bag and seal it up. It’s easier for him to use than the many other washable lunch containers out there, which means it’s easier for him to eat a filling meal and not come home fully hangry.

And yet, I felt so gross knowing that 6.3 billion of the 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic that have been produced to date have become plastic waste, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. Of that, only 9% has been recycled.

I try to do my part by using beeswax food wraps, but those require cleaning, and as a single working mom, sometimes I just don't have the energy or the foresight.

And then, I discovered BioBags. They’re made from a resin derived from plants, vegetable oils and polymers, according to the brand’s official site, which means they are compostable. In an ideal setting, they won't live forever in a landfill or an ocean.

