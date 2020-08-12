This mug has made my work-from-home life so much easier

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
When Father’s Day rolled around in June, I had no idea what to get my dad. He’s hard to shop for and typically returns every shirt I buy because it doesn’t fit him quite right.
This year, I was determined to find a gift he would actually use and enjoy. After searching through every item in our local golf shop and scanning online sales for dad-worthy deals, I headed to a nearby outdoor mall to see what I could find.
It only took about 20 minutes before I passed a display window for an outdoor store — and in it sat the Yeti Rambler Mug. While my dad had multiple mugs, this one looked different. It had a convenient handle, and it came with a lid.
I had less than 24 hours to find a gift, so I bought it and hoped for the best.
Yeti Rambler Mug with Lid
My dad isn’t the only new owner of a Yeti mug. After one week of hearing him rave about it, I bought one for myself.
Initially, the most attractive part of the mug was the fitted lid, which is designed to keep your beverage warm. While I’m a two-cup-a-day coffee drinker, I drink my brew slowly — which results in multiple trips to the microwave. And when you're working from home like I am, these kitchen trips are far from convenient.
The moment I place the lid on the top, my cup of joe stays warmer for longer — but the plastic lid isn't the only reason this mug keeps my drink piping hot. The exterior is made with stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps hot drinks warm and cold drinks cool. When I pour my coffee into a mug, it typically stays hot for around 10 minutes — but with my Yeti mug, that consistent warmth lasts for nearly two hours.
When I bought this for my dad, I knew he would appreciate the sleek design. The brushed stainless steel is timeless, and the shape and handle give it a modern look. It's also available in vibrant options like electric chartreuse and seafoam, in addition to others.
The Yeti Rambler Mug isn’t loved exclusively by dads (or daughters jealous of the mug). It currently has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating.
I get the most use our of the mug during the day when I'm working from home, but others have put it to the test while on the go. One shopper says that despite dropping it throughout the day, the mug has stayed entirely intact.
Another raves about the mug's versatility, saying that they use it for everything, including oatmeal, soup and hot beverages.
While a mug might seem like the least of my morning worries, this one has seriously improved my work-from-home life. I'm not constantly getting up to run to the kitchen, which gives me more time to be productive.
I don’t intend to buy another one because the one I have has far outperformed itself. However, I said the same thing about my Hydro Flask and have three of them sitting in my cupboard. Only time will tell how many Yeti mugs I will accumulate, but I can definitely say the investment was worth it now that my mornings aren't wasted by trips to the microwave.
