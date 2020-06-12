Need a last minute Father's Day gift? Here are 18 expert-approved ideas

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even if he's your right-hand man, shopping for the dad in your life isn't always easy. And with Father's Day fast approaching, it's time to get a last-minute gift before it's too late.

TODAY turned to the experts to find the perfect gift for every kind of dad, from the one who has it all to the pops who loves the great outdoors. Lifestyle expert Tommy DiDario, "Gadget Nation" author Steve Greenberg and chef and owner of Pig Beach Matt Abdoo shared their expert-approved recommendations that will wow Dad.

Without further ado, shop their last-minute Father's Day gift picks below.

For the gadget-loving dad

If the dad in your life is always outside, this high-tech sun hat may be a good gift for Father's Day.

"This material right here reflects 80 percent of the sun's heat," pointed out Greenberg.

According to the brand, it's made with NASA-developed technology that blocks damaging UV rays while repelling heat. It also features a wide brim to provide shade and a mesh top that promotes airflow.

Greenberg thinks this portable mini fridge is a great choice for any dad's man cave. "It can even become perfect for the road trip dad," said Greenberg, noting that it comes with a plug you can use in your car.

Despite its compact size, it can hold up to 12, 12-ounce soda cans and cools 40 to 45 degrees below room temperature. And on days when he'd rather keep his lunch hot, the Uber Chill XL Mini Fridge also serves as a warmer and can heat up to 150 degrees.

This cordless tire inflator is designed to help maintain proper air pressure in bike tires, car tires, pool toys and sports equipment. All Dad has to do is set the desired air pressure, release the lock, press the trigger and the compressor will inflate to the pre-set pressure level. It also shuts off automatically to avoid over-expansion.

"This is definitely a must-have for the practical dad," said Greenberg.

If Dad loves cool beverages and enjoys shade at the beach, he'll love the U-Stand.

The unique gadget is a mix between a cooler and an umbrella stand. Like most coolers, it features a durable plastic design to keep drinks cool throughout the day and the hole in the middle secures his beach umbrella. Fill it with drinks, sand or water and head to the beach for a day of fun without the hassle of going on a chase.

The AquaVault is made for any dad who enjoys the great outdoors and being near the water — and his phone — all summer long. It's a waterproof phone case that seals your phone in an air-tight bag to avoid leaks. The pouch also floats and has a sealed viewing hole which allows you to take clear photos underwater.

Greenberg took the case in a pool to test its functionality. "I hopped in the pool with it and guess what? My phone survived."

For the dad who likes to cook

"I can promise you Dad's going to be super happy and smiling ear to ear if he gets a box of meat for Father's Day," said Abdoo of this delicious burger sampler.

Available through Goldbelly, the Pat LaFrieda Steak and Burger Sampler includes four 6-ounce burgers and two 15-to-17-ounce bone-in rib steaks. The meat ships fresh and is never frozen so he'll be ready to grill right away!

While your dad may have the meat, he'll still need to cook it when it arrives at his door.

"You want to make sure those steaks and ribs are always cooked up perfectly well," said Abdoo. He recommends using the Javelin Digital Instant Read Thermometer to ensure everything is cooked properly. This one is compact and easy to read thanks to a digital display.

Send your father figure a subscription box of barbecue essentials that will completely upgrade his grilling game. Each box contains products like rubs and sauces sourced from award-winning "pit masters" from around the country. It ships around the first of every month and you can cancel the subscription at any time.

Abdoo's take on this gift? "I promise you Dad's going to be having a great time when he's firing up his smoker."

The last thing he wants is a burger-gone-wrong when he doesn't have the right tools for cooking. Luckily, this 36-piece barbecue tool set includes just about everything he needs to successfully cook a meal on the grill. In addition to a handy temperature guide, it comes with skewers, heat-resistant gloves, tongs, a spatula and more.

These nonstick trays are designed to make cooking easier and safer. When prepping and transporting raw meat, use the red tray. After the meat is thoroughly cooked, you use the black tray.

Each one fits perfectly on top of the other to make moving from the grill to the table a simple task. They are also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

"No barbecue is complete without a nice ice-cold beer," said Abdoo.

Now you can fill his fridge with craft beer from across the country. Tavour delivers curated selections of craft beer right to his door, whether he favors IPAs or loves sour brews. Either way, you can send him one box, or splurge on a subscription to keep him stocked all summer long.

For the dad who has everything

DiDario says this canopy chair will have your dad feeling zen from the comfort of his own backyard.

It has spring-action rocking technology that allows him to smoothly rock and a sling-style seat for ultimate comfort. Other helpful details include a beverage holder, a side phone pocket and a compact folding style that makes it easy to transport.

"This is great for the fashion-forward dad," said DiDario when he showed off the Tom & Teddy swim line.

Each pair features a vibrant beach-inspired pattern and the brand makes matching kids' styles. The stylish swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric and are designed to resist fading caused by saltwater and chlorine.

Just in time for Father's Day Tom & Teddy is offering matching father and son beachwear for $94.95.

Have you ever wanted to make your child's refrigerator drawing last a lifetime? Now you can, thanks to a unique brand called Picture This.

"You can design your own clothing for the dad in your life," explained DiDario. Just print a template from the website, start designing, upload it to your order and you'll get a one-of-a-kind T-shirt sent straight to your door.

If Dad's working from home, he'll love this sleek gift: a glass horizontal notepad designed to fit right above a keyboard and below his monitor. Instead of scribbling on the nearest piece of paper, Dad can jot down reminders and notes with a dry erase marker.

"This is fun and creative, and keeps you organized when you're working from home," said DiDario.

If you think he would prefer something more similar to a notebook, this glass notepad is a great option. This pack includes two smooth glass pads with four anti-skid feet. The tempered glass is built for durability and can be used in the office, at home or on the go.

Hit dad with some nostalgia this Father's Day with a game that will take him back to his childhood. These small gaming systems are the size of a credit card and each one boats all the bells and whistles: sound effects, control buttons and a full-color screen!

"Go outside, sit in that rocker and enjoy some gaming," said DiDario.

If the dad in your life is more of a big kid, you might want to surprise him with a vintage gaming system that can be placed right on the counter. It has authentic arcade details like a rollerball controller, iconic sounds and a shape that looks like the full-size version he used to play.

