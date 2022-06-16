38 gifts from Amazon that will arrive on Dad's doorstep on time

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding the perfect gift that expresses your appreciation for Dad can be a challenge. With Father's Day in a few short days, Amazon's speedy two-day Prime shipping and vast marketplace can definitely come in handy — especially if you waited until the last minute to get a Father's Day gift this year.

Regardless, we narrowed down the best last-minute Father's Day gifts that you can find on Amazon. From a portable espresso maker to wireless headphones, we found gifts that no dad can turn down.

Whether he appreciates a new kitchen gadget or gifts with a personal touch, there's something for every kind of dad on our list. No matter what he's into, these dad-friendly picks are both unique, budget-friendly and will arrive on time.

Unique Amazon Father's Day gifts

For the guy who's looking for a new signature scent, this solid cologne from Duke Cannon Supply Co. might just be the perfect gift. This earthy cologne titled "Midnight Swim" has "cold water, fresh air, and crisp green notes" for a scent that suits many men.

Does he love a good read? These literary-inspired candles are sure to be a hit. There's a unique scent for every unique author, including Oscar Wilde, Charles Dickens and more.

The DIY dad will certainly appreciate this tool that will prevent him from losing screws or nails while he's working around the house.

If he's always complaining of an aching back, this tool might offer a solution. It features a strong polycarbonate interior and a soft, pillowy exterior that can provide just the right amount of lumbar support for a good stretch. It'll be the favorite part of his nightly routine.

This book features stories, maps and photos of exciting cities across Europe. If he’s dreaming of the next big family vacation and could use a few suggestions, this book contains all of the resources he’ll need.

This gift set includes all of the tools Dad will need for a wet shave, including blades, a razor stand, pre-shave oil, aftershave balm, a shaving brush, shaving bowl and shaving oil. It's like self-care for his facial hair.

This guided journal will help Dad recount some of his fondest memories in a book he can share for years to come.

If Dad is always taking his coffee on-the-go, he'll love this stainless steel Yeti mug with a spacious handle designed for wider hands.

As summer kicks off, help him upgrade that old bottle opener he's been using for years. This stainless steel automatic opener will keep the bottle caps in pristine condition, making it a perfect gift for the beer aficionado in your life.

This travel mug combines two of Dad's passions: coffee and golf. It's triple-insulated to keep drinks hot for up to three hours and cold for up to nine.

Tech Amazon Father's Day gifts

For the driver who needs a little guidance now and again, can now do so while taking phone calls and listening to their own curated playlists. With features alerting dad about gas prices, weather conditions, school zones and speed limit changes among other safety notifications, this gift is perfect for on-the-go dads.

Any tech-obsessed dad will be thrilled to unwrap an Amazon Echo Dot this Father's Day. This nifty little gadget can be used as a high-quality speaker, a smart home assistant and even an intercom if you connect more than one in different rooms of your home.

If he doesn’t have a reliable pair of headphones by now, this popular option with more than 26,000 perfect five-star ratings might be exactly what he's looking for. They boast up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge, so he can listen to his favorite songs or watch his favorite shows on Netflix in peace.

If he isn't a morning person, we can't promise this will make him one, but it can help make waking up a little bit easier. It emits light that is similar to a sunrise, so that he can wake up naturally and without the blaring, obnoxious sound of his phone alarm.

The dad that prefers his coffee piping hot will appreciate the fact that he no longer needs to make several trips to the microwave each morning thanks to this genius gadget. It can keep his coffee hot for up to 80 minutes on a single charge and can be controlled directly through an app on his phone.

Give him the gift of a high-end massage at home with this nifty self-care tool. It has nine speeds, eight attachments and a strong overall rating.

He's scatterbrained, but you love him anyway. For the father who always seems to wonder where he left his keys and his wallet only to learn they were in his pocket the entire time (classic!), gift this Tile Starter Pack with Bluetooth tracking technology that he can attach to all of his prized valuables.

A new speaker can change his listening experience this summer. This tiny-but-mighty gadget provides up to 24 hours of playing time and is built to be drop-proof.

Cooking Amazon Father's Day gifts

This breakfast sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach sold out after we included it in a recent Amazon Bestsellers roundup, but it's back in stock and ready to make Dad's mornings a whole lot better. Each part is dishwasher-safe, so after he has built his perfect custom sandwich in minutes with this nonstick gadget, the cleanup will be easy, too.

For the dad that can't wait to hit the open road this summer, a way to make coffee on-the-go is a must. Stanley's Pour Over set is easy to use and is perfect for the next family camping trip or hiking adventure.

For the dad that is both a Disney fan and a breakfast enthusiast, this waffle maker combines the best of both worlds for waffles that are just as fluffy as they are adorable. Oh boy!

Help upgrade his grill game with these burger presses that can transform a traditional cheeseburger into a drool-worthy meal. They’re also dishwasher-safe, so he won’t have to worry about cleaning up afterwards.

This DIY hot sauce kit will let him make the spicy concoction of his dreams. Dad can create his own combinations with the included spices or follow the recipe book for some inspiration. The kit also includes four skull-shaped mason jars that will store his recipes until he’s ready to put them to the test.

For days when a regular cup of joe just won’t cut it, he’ll appreciate an espresso drink crafted at home. This convenient espresso maker can brew up to nine cups at a time, so he can make drinks for the whole family.

One of the easiest ways to make a cup of joe on-the-go, this coffee maker is essentially a compact version of a French press. It can brew a cup in just about a minute, so he can enjoy his favorite brew anywhere he goes.

This subscription service from Seattle-based Bean Box will ship four bags of freshly-roasted coffees, four artisan chocolates and tasting notes for each pairing to his door as frequently as you'd like. He might just find a new go-to roast!

Fashion Amazon Father's Day gifts

When Dad gets home after a long day, he should be able to kick off his shoes and slip into something a little more comfortable. These slippers have more than 15,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

A genuine leather belt is a classic accessory that the father figure in your life is sure to wear often. This option with over 29,000 perfect five-star ratings will quickly become a staple in his wardrobe. For a change of pace, you can order it in a color Dad doesn't wear too often such as burgundy or charcoal.

These loafers are the perfect summer upgrade for Dad. They're made for everyday wear and deliver the lightweight and cushioned feel of Crocs he'll be sure to love.

Style doesn't have to come at a high price — and these shades prove it. These frames are not only durable, but the lenses provide UV 400 protection.

This shirt makes dad jokes a fashion statement, and we can only assume it’ll get a chuckle out of him. Whether he's relaxing at home or heading out for a day on the water, he'll be comfortable in this vintage-style design.

If his money clip is a rubber band and a few loose dollar bills, this RFID blocking wallet will definitely be an upgrade. It features seven card slots and a metal money clip to hold bills, but is still slim enough to fit comfortably in his pocket.

Outdoor Amazon Father's Day gifts

For the dad who loves to be out on the open water but cannot bear to see his belongings end up as fish food, a dry bag will help keep him and his phone, wallet and keys protected and at ease.

Dads may enjoy camping, but they typically prefer to keep the essential items to a minimum. This sleeping pad is small enough to fit into a backpack and comfortable enough for a good night’s sleep.

Whether he’s a professional or could use a few more practice swings before he heads back to the course, he’ll be able to do it all from the comfort of his own home — and he can even get the kids in on the fun.

Cornhole is a staple at most family barbecues, and this portable version makes it easier for Dad to stir up a challenge, no matter where he goes.

Personalized Amazon Father's Day gifts

Dad can always use a new wallet, and this custom engraved design adds a special touch. It's available in black or brown genuine leather and you can also opt to engrave a special message on the inside.

This unique way of preserving memories is a great pick for the dad who can appreciate a bit of a nostalgia trip. You can choose seven photos from some of your favorite moments and preserve them in a way that outshines any boring photo album.

