35 Father's Day gifts for the dad who's impossible to shop for

June is officially upon us, which means Father's Day is right around the corner. But don't panic — there's still time to order the perfect Dad gifts.

Dads are typically one of the hardest family members to shop for. They always seem to have so many interests, yet finding something they don't already own can be a challenge. Sometimes the best bet is to help him upgrade his already tried-and-true favorites. Or better yet, you can think outside the box and get him something truly unique that he'd never buy for himself.

From bestselling electronics to classic clothing favorites, these are some of the best Father's Day gift ideas for the guy who does it all.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below to find what you're looking for:

Father's Day electronics gifts

If Dad is still rocking a pair of wired earbuds, it's time to help him finally upgrade. These truly wireless earbuds from Aukey have over 1,000 verified five-star Amazon reviews and will get him up to five hours of use on a single charge.

Amazon's line of Fire tablets are super simple to use and a great choice for an affordable yet impressive tech gift. The 7-inch size is perfect for browsing the web or reading e-books.

For the music aficionados, a record player is a great gift with some vintage flair. Throw in a vinyl of his favorite band and he'll be reminiscing about the good ole' days in no time.

We're all becoming a little more diligent about cleaning our everyday items, so Dad might appreciate a way to quickly sanitize his phone, keys and other small items. This device by HoMedics uses UV-C light to help sanitize objects with smooth surfaces.

If your dad is constantly taking calls or listening to music, he'll definitely get a lot of use out of a pair of AirPods. The earbuds easily connect with any Apple device, so even the most technologically-challenged dads can quickly get the hang of it.

Father's Day clothing gifts

Dad definitely deserves a break — and so do his old worn-out slippers. These memory foam slide-ons by RockDove are currently the bestselling slippers on Amazon with over 7,000 five-star verified reviews.

Acorn is becoming one of the most popular brands for high-quality slippers, and its moccasin style is perfect if you're looking for a slipper with a stylish edge. It features a memory foam footbed and a durable outsole for outdoor use.

If Dad is always in flimsy flip flops, it's time for him to upgrade to something a little more supportive. These slides from Hoka are not only trendy, but they also have the brands "Meta-Rocker" footbed for extra comfort.

Birkenstock is a certified classic when it comes to comfortable warm-weather footwear, and the Arizona Essentials style is a great choice if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option from the brand.

Believe it or not, Crocs are trendier than ever. The brand has seen an increase in sales compared to this time last year, proving that it's becoming many peoples' new go-to shoe for social distancing. Crocs now makes many styles, but you can't go wrong with the Classic Clog.

Every dad needs a good collection of polos shirts. Amazon offers 29 colors and patterns to choose from, all of which are $15 or less.

Over 1,100 Amazon customers have raved about this spacious Tommy Hilfiger wallet. It features six card slots and a removable ID window.

Dad doesn't have to be active to appreciate a nice sports watch. This classic Timex design gets rave reviews for its durable construction and comfortable strap.

Dad is definitely the best at what he does — so help him show off a bit with this celebratory shirt! It comes in 15 different colors and is available in sizes up to 5X.

Father's Day cooking gifts

If Dad is a wing lover, an air fryer is an absolute must! This budget-friendly compact air fryer will let him fry up all of his favorite foods with less oil and less guilt.

Since we might be spending a bit more time indoors this summer, Dad might be looking for a way to get that chargrilled flavor right from the kitchen. This Hamilton Beach indoor grill has a removable plate for easy cleanup, while the transparent window will let him see exactly when his steaks are ready.

If your family plans on having lots of backyard barbecues this summer, a brand new grill set can come in handy. This kit comes with a spatula, tongs, silicone basting brush, four pairs of corn holders and a cleaning brush.

This Orpah-approved brand puts a gourmet spin on hot sauce. Its popular black truffle-infused recipe is currently the bestselling hot sauce on Amazon, with reviewers raving about its complex flavor profile.

Sometimes it's easy to get stuck in a cooking rut, but experimenting with new spices can definitely liven things up. This gift set comes with five unique grilling spices, including a classic burger seasoning and a tangy citrus-pepper blend.

Dad definitely deserves a drink, so why not help him brew his own? This highly rated kit comes with everything you need to get started, including an airtight fermenter and reusable bottles.

If the easiest way to Dad's heart is through his stomach, then you can't go wrong with a meat and cheese set. This kit from Hickory Farms has three types of sausage, a block of cheddar cheese, sweet hot mustard, toasted crackers and four strawberry bonbons.

Father's Day grooming gifts

This sleek electric razor has over 2,900 rave reviews from Amazon customers and would make a great gift for the dad who likes to keep his facial hair meticulously groomed. It comes with three combs for a customized trim, while the water-resistant design means it's suitable for both wet and dry shaving.

Help Dad upgrade from his typical body care products with this kit from Every Man Jack. He'll get a shampoo, body wash and deodorant, all formulated with a lovely cedarwood fragrance.

This starter kit from The Art of Shaving will help your dad begin his day on a luxurious note. It comes with shaving cream, pre-shave oil, after-shave balm and a brush to help lather everything up.

Help Dad up his skin care game with this no-nonsense grooming kit from Jack Black. It features an all-over face, hair and body wash, oil-free moisturizer, beard lube and a stick of deodorant — all in a handy travel bag.

Father's Day unique and funny gifts

If Dad is always reaching for an after-dinner toothpick, he might as well enjoy the subtle flavor of a barrel-aged single malt scotch while he's at it!

This mug will let you celebrate dad and yourself at the same time.

If you're looking for something truly unique, this custom star map is sure to take him by surprise. It includes constellations for dates of your choosing, all printed on high-quality plywood.

This heated massage pillow will have Dad relaxing in no time. It features a circular kneading massage to help soothe muscles, while the heated element helps increase blood circulation.

If your dad is really just a big kid at heart, he'll love the portable version of the popular Nintendo Switch. He'll get a nostalgic kick out of classics like Mario, or get wrapped up in new favorites like "Animal Crossing."

"Makes my dad laugh, and he’s a tough guy," one Amazon reviewer wrote about this book filled with cheesy dad jokes he's bound to get a kick out of.

You can't go wrong with a thoughtful personalized gift for Father's Day. This option from Zazzle lets you add your own photo to a pack of Wilson golf balls. Whether he uses them out on the green or simply puts them out on display, they're bound to put a smile on his face.

If your Dad is a handyman, he should have a well-organized tool kit at his disposal. This popular set has all the essentials at a budget-friendly price.

Whether your dad is an avid golfer, camper or beach-goer, he'll definitely get some use out of a sturdy cooler. This Arctic Zone cooler is currently the bestselling option on Amazon, with reviewers raving about its spacious design and helpful removable bin.

This Yeti tumbler will keep his hot drinks hot and his cold drinks cold for hours. You can choose from 22 different colors, from a sleek black to an eye-catching shade of red.

