Jill Bauer shares 5 products she's 'rediscovered' while at home

It seems that the more time we spend at home, the deeper we tap into our crafty and creative sides. Whether it's simple home upgrades or DIY beauty routine fixes, some of us have finally had a chance to finish up the personal projects we started up months ago — or even dedicate some time to starting new ones!

No matter the size of the endeavor you'll be taking on, it helps to have a few recommendations that can make the job easier. Luckily, as part of this week's installment of our "Ask the Experts" series, lifestyle expert and TODAY contributor Jill Bauer is taking over Shop TODAY's Instagram story to offer some helpful tips and recommendations for a range of at-home projects.

From useful kitchen tools to decor-boosting essentials, these are the five products Bauer has rediscovered — and currently loves — while staying at home.

While Bauer has always loved this mixer for baking cookies, she says it can also help whip up plenty of other recipes.

"If you have any of the attachments, it can cut up vegetables for you, it can make pasta — there's even an ice cream attachment," she said.

Attachments like this pasta roller and this vegetable spiralizer are an easy way to make a fresh, homemade dinner using just one gadget.

"Another item I've come to appreciate — Silpat Silicone Baking Mats. You don't have to do any greasing of your pans and you can put them in just about any cookie sheet with great results," Bauer said.

With a nearly-perfect 4.8-star rating, these mats are currently available on Amazon in four different sizes and can be used in the freezer, oven and even the microwave. They're made from a fiberglass mesh and food-grade silicone, which help to evenly distribute heat and allow for even baking every time.

Bauer's next pick is currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, and it's not hard to see why. Bauer says she's been relying on this previous purchase to keep her drinks "cold all day long," especially during the summer months. The 20-ounce tumbler itself is made from stainless steel and is double vacuum insulated to keep beverages at the perfect temperature. The lid even features a magnetic slider that prevents spills if you take it with you on the go.

If you're looking to refresh your living space and add some ambiance, Bauer recommends these flameless candles.

"They look like real flames but they're battery-operated, and they have both indoor and outdoor versions so you can use them all over your home for that look of candlelight, but you never have to worry about any soot or flame," Bauer said.

Another DIY essential Bauer has rediscovered is this fabric spray paint from Rust-Oleum. It can be used on everything from umbrellas to chair cushions and dries in just 30 minutes.

"It still feels like fabric and it's UV-resistant too," she said. "One of the easiest things I know how to do is spray paint, and it transforms beautifully every time."

