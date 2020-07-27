4 commitment-free ways to give your home a major upgrade

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While spending more time indoors, you may have noticed areas in your home that could use an upgrade. And if you're not ready to splurge on a total makeover, there are easy ways to temporarily change up your space without the commitment.

TODAY talked with Architectural Digest's Clever editor Nora Taylor to learn more about how you can treat your home to a quick and inexpensive makeover, starting with hardware. Whether it's your bathroom tile or your kitchen backsplash, she found a product that will spruce up your space.

Read on to see her favorite items for a simple and temporary upgrade.

Best products for a home hardware upgrade

Enhance your floors with these peel-and-stick tiles. They're made with flexible vinyl and have an adhesive back that's durable but simple to remove.

"They're so easy. You can just peel off the back, plop them down and smooth them out," said Taylor. "You can also cut them to fit your space."

If you want to get more creative, Taylor recommends experimenting with different colors and patterns to totally customize your floors.

Taylor used these sleek knobs to add a sophisticated and modern look to her medicine cabinet.

These are finished in matte black, but you can also get them in brushed brass, polished chrome and satin nickel. In addition to the knobs, each kit includes screws and a template for easy installation.

When you constantly touch your light switch, it tends to get worn out. Thankfully, a simple swap can make your space look polished.

"The world is kind of your oyster when it comes to these switch plates," said Taylor. She says you can cover it in wallpaper, paint it or add unique details to the surface to make it stand out.

Taylor says this is her most impactful tip because it can make a huge difference in your kitchen's design.

"It's a great way to switch up the way your kitchen looks either on a super small scale — like right above your stove — or all over," she explained.

This mosaic design is suitable for indoor or outdoor installation and includes an adhesive back that can stick to multiple surfaces. You can also easily cut it to fit any space that needs a modern upgrade.

