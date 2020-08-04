7 affordable beauty products that deliver salon-worthy results at home

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you aren't ready to go back to the salon for your regular hair, skin or nail appointments, there are plenty of ways you can keep up with your beauty routine from home. And although some states are lifting social distancing restrictions, creating your own salon experience could save you time and money.

Hoda and Jenna talked with makeup artist Nam Vo to learn about the best DIY skin care products you can use at home for salon-worthy results. Whether you're looking for a way to hydrate your brittle hair or you want to achieve a full manicure without leaving your room, you can do so with a few helpful and affordable items.

Below, shop the expert-approved beauty essentials to add to your hair, skin and makeup routine.

Best beauty products for a salon treatment at home

The Olive and June nail kit is a Shop TODAY writer-favorite and a great way to get a salon-worthy manicure at home. In addition to the vibrant packaging, The Studio Box includes everything you need for a full nail treatment including colored polish, a top coat, cuticle serum and more.

Each kit also comes with a removable "Poppy," a round attachment designed to give you more control when painting your nails.

Vo loves the Welda Skin Food cream because of its rich formula. The nourishing cream is formulated with sunflower oil, botanical oils and beeswax to help lock in moisture throughout the day.

For deep hydration, coat your hands in the Welda Skin Food cream or your favorite moisturizer and place them in these paraffin wax liners for 20 minutes. Each set includes 100 plastic mitts, 100 foot covers and 200 stickers to secure the bags in place while you wait.

The summer heat can cause your hair to get dry and brittle. Instead of going to the salon for a deep-conditioning appointment, you can re-create your own nourishing treatment with a single product.

This hydrating option is formulated with shea butter, avocado and fruit oils that help strengthen and moisturize hair. For the best results, you should wet your hair before applying the conditioner, leave it in for five minutes and rinse it out in the shower.

This shampoo brush is loved by a Shop TODAY editor and Amazon customers alike. It can be used in the shower to stimulate your scalp as you work shampoo through your hair. It's also made with silicone bristles that can exfoliate dead skin cells and promote circulation.

This unique gadget generates steam to open your pores, which helps get rid of impurities and build up. Plus, it allows for increased absorption when you apply your skin care products. Simply place your face above the steam a few minutes and pat your skin dry before finishing your beauty routine.

It also includes a blackhead remover kit with four tools to help you rid of blemishes, deep pimples, blackheads and whiteheads.

Indulge in a firming, plumping and nourishing face treatment with this sheet mask. It's formulated with antioxidants that promote hydration and ginseng which is commonly used to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

