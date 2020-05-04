How Bobbie Thomas is keeping up with her beauty routine from home

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

During this time of social distancing, many of us —including celebrities — have been sharing beauty tips and tricks for keeping our self-care routines in check. From Teri Hatcher's at-home hair treatment to Halle Berry's go-to facial scrub, the at-home solutions keep on coming.

Luckily, more of these beauty hacks are on their way. Style expert Bobbie Thomas joined TODAY to share some of her favorite at-home beauty products to help you feel your best between salon appointments. Thomas has it all covered — from a root-touch up spray to an exfoliating treatment, there's something for every part of your beauty routine.

Multipurpose Moisturizers

This lightweight foundation is formulated with vitamin E to keep your skin moisturized and protected from pollutants. It dispenses as a moisturizer but is smooth enough to blend evenly for an even complexion. It's available in over 25 shades that provide a flawless finish every time.

An SPF-infused foundation is even part of a dermatologist's skin care routine, and this one is one of Thomas' favorites. Ilia's Super Serum comes in 18 different shades that will provide the coverage and protection that your skin needs thanks to its unique blend of hyaluronic acids, non-zinc oxide and other protective ingredients.

At-home Peels

To achieve that at home glow, Thomas uses this exfoliating treatment from Kate Somerville. The formula works to exfoliate and improve the appearance of the skin without any microbeads or harsh irritants. Instead, key ingredients such as silica naturally exfoliate the skin while other ingredients like aloe vera and papaya enzymes hydrate, smooth and restore. There's a reason it's dubbed "Hollywood's two-minute facial!"

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This two-step peel is gentle enough for daily use day or night. The no-rinse formula is crafted to reduce the appearance of dark spots and pores while also helping to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Thomas recommends this mini pack of five treatments for anyone looking to upgrade their at-home skin care routine.

Hair Heroes

Dry shampoos can help give hair a little bit of volume and — let's be honest — can help extend the life of clean hair. Thomas' go-to helps extend the life of your hair between washes and absorbs excess oil in your hair. The activated charcoal works to cleanse your hair and scalp and is also safe enough to use on color-treated hair.

If you're in need of a color touch-up, this root concealer spray can get the job done in minutes. Whether you need a quick fix before a Zoom call or want to keep your roots at bay, this concealer will give you the coverage you need until your next shampoo.

If you've been letting your hair air-dry more than usual, these scrunchies can help keep your hair out of your face while helping it dry at the same time. The polyester blend is gentle on hair and works to keep frizz to a minimum.

Easy essentials

For an easy at-home manicure, Thomas loves these nail polish strips that help her get the job done in no time. Each set includes 16 nail polish strips that you can shape to fit your own nails for salon-quality results.

You can't forget about the guys at home. "When it comes to the men in our lives, my hubby Michael has been able to keep up on his basics thanks to Rooster Essentials, a subscription box that auto delivers personal care items for males," says Thomas. "It's an easy app that lets him pick drugstore favorites and more, you can even customize how often each item should be sent! It's one less hassle for us!"

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!