May 17, 2019, 7:40 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Foundation is great and all, but sometimes you just crave lighter coverage — especially during the summer.

That's when tinted moisturizers come in handy! This foundation alternative is a great makeup staple for those times when you want to quickly even out your skin tone and get out the door fast. And celebrity makeup artists swear by it.

Believe it or not, there are plenty of affordable tinted moisturizers and bb creams available right at your local drugstore. We got some top makeup pros to share their favorite options.

They're all under $25 so you won't feel guilty picking up a few!

The best tinted moisturizers

1. Sonia Kashuk Radiant Tinted Moisturizer, $6, Amazon

“One of my absolute favorite tinted moisturizers is the Sonia Kashuk Radiant Tinted Moisturizer. It’s a flawless formula that looks natural and glowy but also provides great coverage. It’s got SPF 15 as well, so it’s a one-stop shop," said celebrity makeup artist Anton Khachaturian.

2. Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Tinted Moisturizer, $15, Amazon

"Tinted moisturizers are a popular complexion product for the warmer months because they are lighter on your skin. This one has 80% organic ingredients, light coverage, natural glow and SPF 15," said celebrity makeup artist Jill Powell.

3. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector, $10, Amazon

"I like to use tinted moisturizers because they offer just the right amount of coverage for a natural no-makeup look. This one has a nice lightweight finish and works for all skin tones," said celebrity makeup artist Mylah Morales, whose clients include Usher and Nicki Minaj.

4. Boots No 7 Dual Action Tinted Moisturizer, $14, Target

"With its light coverage, this tinted moisturizer doesn’t settle into lines. It's long-lasting yet also feels light on the skin, so it's great for those who don’t want a ton of coverage," said Powell, whose clients include Jana Kramer and Sabrina Carpenter.

5. e.l.f Cosmetics Tinted Moisturizer, $3, Ulta

"It’s super lightweight and feels like you’re wearing nothing! That’s always a must, especially in the spring and summer. It also works on both oily and dry skin beautifully," said Khachaturian, whose clients include Beth Ditto and Debby Ryan.

6. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Glow Sheers, $13, Amazon

"This product is perfect for spring and summer because it feels natural and lightweight with an SPF 30 benefit to protect the skin," said Allen, whose clients include Aja Naomi King and Keke Palmer.

7. The Balm SPF 18 Balmshelter Tinted Moisturizer, $25, Amazon

"The silky, weightless formula evens out complexion, redness and hyperpigmentation without the heavy feeling of foundation. It’s great for everyday use and you can apply it with your fingers," said Maile Pacheco, celebrity makeup artist and founder of beGlammed, an on demand beauty service app in North America.

The best BB creams

1. Burt's Bees BB Cream, $7, Amazon

"For spring and summer you want to ditch the heavier foundation and focus on light, fresh skin. The key is to diminish any redness, and even out skin tone. Let freckles show and pores breathe, and keep powder away! Burt’s Bees BB cream provides a light natural finish, has SPF 15 coverage, and is all natural," said celebrity makeup artist Desirae Cherman.

2. Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream, $7, Amazon

"Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream is a sheer coverage, gel textured cream that offers SPF 30 coverage, while being oil-free and non-comedogenic," said celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin.

3. Covergirl Clean Matte BB cream, $5, Amazon

"I love this productbecause it gives tinted moisturizer wearers versatility with its matte formula and good coverage. It’s a great product for oily skin on warm spring and summer days and best when paired with a great SPF underneath," said celebrity makeup artist Brandy Allen.

4. Iman Skin Tone Evener BB Créme, $16, Target

"This gorgeous formula is designed for global skin tones! The sheer but adjustable coverage formula has aloe, almond and grape seed, plus vitamins A, C and E to nourish your skin," Irwin said.

The best CC cream

1. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream, $15, Sephora

"This mini size is high-powered and offers fuller coverage than most tinted moisturizers. It gives skin a flawless coverage with minimal effort, so a little goes a long way," said Glamsquad Artistic Director Kelli J. Bartlett.

