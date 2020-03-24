Halle Berry revealed her surprisingly simple 4-step skin care routine

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Like most of us, many celebrities are spending as much time at home as possible in an effort to practice social distancing. While it can be tough to find ways to pass the time indoors, Halle Berry has the perfect solution: a surprisingly simple at-home facial!
On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to show off her everyday four-step skin care routine, which she said her fans have been asking her to reveal for years.
She starts by thoroughly washing her face with the Olga Lorencin Rehydrating Cleanser, which she works deeper into her skin using the Philips VisaPure Facial Cleansing Brush.
Berry follows it up by reaching for an exfoliating facial scrub, a step that especially caught our eye thanks to its affordable price tag. She uses the Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, which is less than $30 for a full-size tube.
"I've tried lots of (scrubs) over the years, and it consistently stays my favorite," Berry said in the video.
Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub
New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick told Shop TODAY this scrub is great for people looking to improve their skin's texture and maintain oil production, though she recommends using it no more than three times a week to avoid over-exfoliation.
"Not only does this scrub contain volcanic sand to help exfoliate the skin to keep it smooth, but it also contains chemical exfoliants including glycolic and lactic acid to help lift dead skin cells and unclog the pores," Garshick explained.
Rhea Grous, aesthetics director at Union Square Dermatology and founder of La Suite Skincare, told us the chemical exfoliants are particularly beneficial for all skin types.
"I love that this product includes AHAs, particularly lactic acid, a chemical exfoliant that is simultaneously hydrating as well as exfoliating for all skin types," Grous told us. "The volcanic ash is also a great physical exfoliant with both antibacterial and antiseptic properties. It is wonderful for cleansing and decongesting oily skin."
However, Grous notes that PEG-400 is listed as the first ingredient, which she says can have a tendency to be irritating and over-exfoliating for some skin types, so she wishes it wasn't so high on the ingredient list.
Once she's done exfoliating, Berry applies the SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque to restore moisture. She likes to apply it on her face in a slapping motion, which she says helps to wake up her skin cells.
After letting the mask sit for 15 minutes, she rinses it off and applies a layer of the Olga Lorencin Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum as her moisturizer. It contains lactic acid, which Berry says helps slough off dead skin.
Finally, Berry ends her skin care routine with some words of wisdom to keep in mind.
"So with that I say, enjoy this quarantine time to the best of your ability," Berry said. "Use it to do things that you don't normally get to do because we're so busy in our everyday lives."
For more stories like this, check out:
- Demi Moore uses this beauty product every night
- Hilary Duff shares her genius mascara technique for looking more 'awake'
- Laura Dern says this $7 'old school' mascara has been her go-to for years
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.