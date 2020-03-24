Halle Berry revealed her surprisingly simple 4-step skin care routine

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Like most of us, many celebrities are spending as much time at home as possible in an effort to practice social distancing. While it can be tough to find ways to pass the time indoors, Halle Berry has the perfect solution: a surprisingly simple at-home facial!

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to show off her everyday four-step skin care routine, which she said her fans have been asking her to reveal for years.

She starts by thoroughly washing her face with the Olga Lorencin Rehydrating Cleanser, which she works deeper into her skin using the Philips VisaPure Facial Cleansing Brush.

Berry follows it up by reaching for an exfoliating facial scrub, a step that especially caught our eye thanks to its affordable price tag. She uses the Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, which is less than $30 for a full-size tube.

"I've tried lots of (scrubs) over the years, and it consistently stays my favorite," Berry said in the video.