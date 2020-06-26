21 Bobbie Thomas-approved beauty products for a flawless summer glow

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Getting a warm summer glow doesn’t require heading to the beach or spending a day under the sun. With help from bronzers, self-tanners and tinted lotions, you can get a luminous and long-lasting tan at home.

TODAY style contributor Bobbie Thomas shared her tips for achieving a gorgeous glow for summer. From increasing skin's circulation with a face massager to boost your natural radiance to bronzing summer makeup essentials, she shared the best products to achieve your glow goals.

"A massage can do wonders," said Thomas. "Not only to help us de-stress but to de-puff, circulate and to help boost your collagen production." Thanks to textured brushes, face rollers and innovative beauty tools, you don’t have to visit a salon to reap the benefits of a glow-boosting massage.

This uniquely shaped beauty tool is designed to promote smooth skin through the ancient practice of gua sha. It's a Chinese technique traditionally used to treat pain, but the sculpted stones can also be used to lift and firm the skin.

If you haven't heard about beauty rolling, Thomas explains that the technique is used to improve the look of dark circles, soothe puffiness and under-eye bags. This roller emits 6,000 vibrations per minute, and Thomas likes to use it to de-puff all over the face.

With help from 24 massaging stones and a unique rhythmic rolling action, the popular Nurse Jamie roller is designed to help even out skin tone.

This handheld cleansing brush is made with antimicrobial silicone bristles that help exfoliate and gently massage skin. It's easy to clean and has a finger handle for a no-slip grip.

This ultra-soft cleansing brush is made with nylon bristles designed to sweep away impurities and stimulate lymphatic flow in your face. Just add your favorite face wash.

Self-tanners

Summer is here and the sun is shining, but it may be hard to get tan due to social distancing regulations. "You don't need to lay out all day in those harmful rays to get a boost of color," said Thomas, which is why she recommends a few helpful products to get a sun-kissed glow indoors.

These bronzing drops are super convenient because you can add them to any moisturizer you already own. For best results, the brand recommends mixing two to four drops into your regular night cream and applying it evenly over your face, hairline and jaw.

These tanning drops can be used from head to toe — just add your favorite face and body cream. Bobbie warns that a little goes a long way so you'll want to add a couple of drops at a time.

Shorten your beauty routine with this tanning and anti-aging formula. Made with vitamin C and packed with antioxidants, the Tan Towel Perfecting Glow Drops are designed to promote hydration, a tan complexion and anti-aging effects.

It only takes three drops of this tanning booster to achieve a radiant glow in no time. The brand recommends mixing it into your moisturizer and using it a couple of times a day to get a deep and rich color.

Spritz your way to a long-lasting tan with this lightweight tanning water. You can spray it directly on your face, but Thomas likes to mist it onto her powder brush before smoothing it onto her face and body.

This fast-absorbing and lightweight formula bronzes skin while hydrating it. It’s also designed to promote brighter skin and elasticity with regular use.

Thomas recommends this product for all-over color. It allows you to gradually build a tan, making it a good choice if you’re looking for a subtle glow. The jojoba-enriched mist is formulated to hydrate and smooth your skin while giving you a naturally sun-kissed look.

This tanning body butter is built for the busy bee who doesn’t have much time to focus on getting a fresh summer glow. It has a lightweight and quick-drying formula that can give you a natural tan for up to 24 hours. You can also incorporate it into your daily routine to moisturize and illuminate dry skin.

Bronzers and highlighters

Thomas also shared some temporary tanning tips anyone can achieve with a little makeup. "You can add that glow with innovative new formulas found at your local drugstore," she noted. She advises using bronzers to boost skin's color and setting sprays to lock in your results, even in the summer heat.

You don't have to splurge to get a beautiful, natural glow. This affordable bronzer is developed for all-day wear thanks to a formula made with a built-in primer.

Thomas loves the convenience of this multi-color highlighter palette. It includes three illuminating tones that will help you contour your face with ease.

When you get stuck in the summer heat, the Physicians Formula Rosé All Stay will come to the rescue to help your makeup last. It’s packed with antioxidants and has a subtle shimmer that doubles as a luminous highlight.

Thomas likes that this product is available in multiple shades so you can find a match that will suit your skin tone. It's packed with a subtle shimmer that will give you dewy look for an enhanced glow.

While most makeup is designed for your face, this L’Oréal Paris bronzer can be used on your entire body. The drugstore makeup boasts long-wearing pigments and comes in three lustrous shades.

It’s important to remember that you need to protect your skin from sun damage, even if you’re wearing makeup. Go for this bronzing sunscreen lotion that’s lightweight, water-resistant and non-greasy.

This gorgeous cream highlighter comes in eight colors to suit all skin tones. You can wear it alone or underneath a bronzer to create an illuminating effect.

The Lip Bar compact is a good option for anyone who likes to travel or wants to save space in their makeup bag. It’s a two-in-one bronzer and blush with shimmering undertones designed to give you all-day color.

