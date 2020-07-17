Why you should add an anti-aging face oil to your summer skin care routine

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you were dealing with dry skin this past winter, you might have added a facial oil to your routine and fell in love with the results. Now that summer is in full swing, you've likely ditched the oil and swapped it for a lightweight moisturizer — but you might want to reconsider.

While summer calls for shorter sleeves and more time in the sun, it also requires being a bit more diligent with your skin care regimen. Between increased sun exposure and frequent dips in the pool, the season can wreak havoc on your complexion. Your main concern is probably whether you've been applying enough SPF, but you should also focus on keeping your skin hydrated. That's where the oils come back in.

Do I need to use facial oil in the summer?

While the decision to use any product always depends on your skin type, there are plenty of benefits to using a facial oil all year long. Though our skin naturally produces lipids (oils), applying a facial oil can help give our complexion a boost.

"No matter the season, if you have aging skin, or genetically dry skin, facial oils can provide extra help in keeping the skin hydrated," Dr. Robin Schaffran, chief dermatologist at BalmLabs, told Shop TODAY. "In fact, summertime activities can actually exacerbate dry skin, like sun, swimming and drier climates. Facial oils are formulated to help complement and enhance the natural oils normally found on our skin."

What are the benefits of facial oils?

Facial oils are best known for their hydrating properties. In essence, the oils lock in moisture and protect the skin from the elements. Since hydrated skin is equivalent to healthy skin, oils can even provide some anti-aging benefits.

"As we age, our skin moisture levels decline, causing dry, dehydrated skin, which makes fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable," said Dr. Robyn Gmyrek, a board-certified dermatologist at Park View Laser Dermatology. "Oils not only hydrate the skin, but because they are rich in antioxidants, they also fight free radical damage to cells, thereby preventing further aging."

With these goals in mind, you might be wondering why you shouldn't just opt for a facial cream or moisturizer instead of an oil, but it's important to note that each of these products serve different purposes. And yes — there is a difference between serums and oils.

"It’s important to note that facial oils, like serums, differ from moisturizers," Schaffran said. "While most will provide some level of hydration, they are more often plant-based and purposeful — delivering specific active ingredients to address issues like inflammation or dullness."

What kind of facial oil should I use in the summer?

"Facial oils are great and are perfect to use year-round," New Jersey-based dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling told Shop TODAY. "In the summer, vitamin C is great to incorporate into your routine as it helps to fight free radical damage from UV light."

If you're interested in trying a facial oil, Gmyrek says it is best to "listen to your skin." Those with oily skin might not need to consider facial oils as a first choice, but those with combination skin have a good shot at success, depending on their skin care goals.

For those whose main concern is anti-aging, consistency is key. You'll need to apply the oil up to twice a day for at least three months in order for your skin to produce new collagen and elastic tissue.

"If you see results immediately, it is not due to new collagen and elastic tissue but rather due to the hydrating effects of the oil," Gmyrek said. "When your skin is well hydrated, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles is improved."

If the summer season is making your skin dry, Gmyrek recommends applying an oil to your face or body once or twice a day. Although the hydrating benefits may leave your skin feeling soft and smooth, it is important to remember that you still must include an SPF in your regimen, as most oils do not have sunscreen in them.

If you're looking to incorporate a facial oil into your summer skin care routine, you still have plenty of time left to do so. Not sure where to start? We asked the experts for some of their top picks that can help your skin get through the season.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Dermatologist-recommended oils and serums

This affordable oil can be used all over the body, helping to improve a wide range of skin issues, from stretch marks to uneven skin tones. Gmyrek called out key ingredients such as argan oil, camelina oil and coconut oil for their nourishing benefits.

Schaffran recommends this plant-based oil that is both lightweight and affordable. What exactly is squalene? It's a non-greasy oil that hydrates the skin and also works to improve texture and skin tone. This oil can also be applied to the hair, acting as a heat protectant that adds shine.

This oil is suitable for oily, dry, combination and normal skin types and can be used as a facial and body oil. Ingredients such as argan oil work to nourish and protect the skin, while the CBD extract acts as an anti-inflammatory.

Gmyrek says this oil contains rosehip seed oil and vitamin C, which she considers "an essential building block of collagen and a potent antioxidant." The vegan formula can be applied to the face and neck to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, leaving you with a glowing complexion.

This face oil works to target signs of aging, such as fine lines. Ingredients such as rosehip seed oil and calendula extract join forces to reduce the look of wrinkles and smooth uneven textures. This oil can be applied twice daily after moisturizing.

Sperling recommends this serum for the potent amount of vitamin C in its formula, which includes other ingredients such as L-ascorbic acid and ferulic acid. Though powerful, it is suitable for dry, normal and sensitive skin types.

Another one of Sperling's favorites, this serum supports collagen production and works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Suitable for all skin types, the serum can be applied twice daily to hydrate and energize skin.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!