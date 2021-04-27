8 award-winning anti-aging essentials, from a lip mask to a staple sunscreen

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In the world of anti-aging products, there are seemingly limitless options. Between moisturizers and serums and peels, it can be overwhelming to know what actually works. So TODAY called in the experts.

Harper’s Bazaar Beauty Director Jessica Matlin stopped by the show to share some award-winning products from the magazine’s annual Anti-Aging Awards.

Scroll through to discover the cleansers, oils and creams that will actually work and give your skin a long-lasting, youthful glow. You can thank us in 20 years when your skin is still looking great.

Cleanser

This one-step cleanser is a refreshing way to take off the day. It’s specifically formulated for people with normal to dry skin and will moisturize as it cleanses. It comes out of the pump as a rich cream and becomes a foam as you work it into your skin. The formula includes hyaluronic and amino acids to help your skin keep itself moisturized.

Serums

Estée Lauder’s new serum was developed to fight signs of skin aging every night. Using it can help protect your skin from free radical damage that comes from living a modern life (with exposure to pollution, ozone, blue light, infrared and micro dust). It comes with tons of rave reviews, with 88% of customers saying their skin looked more youthful after three weeks of using the serum, according to the company's consumer testing.

This serum from Drunk Elephant is packed with 11 peptides to help plump up skin and even out complexion. It works to eliminate the appearance of fine lines, sun damage and enlarged pores. And, thanks to a blend of vitamins, oils and acids, it gives your skin a lightweight layer of long-lasting moisture.

Moisturizers and creams

Avène is one of those brands that you need to try to understand the hype. This super-rich cream adds a deep level of moisture to your skin. But because you wash it off with water after five minutes, it won’t leave you feeling greasy and it certainly won’t clog your pores. Your skin will thank you later.

It’s the space around our eyes that begins to show some of the first signs of aging. Fight back in that delicate area with this industry-favorite cream. Within four weeks, dark circles can be visibly reduced and by 12 weeks, crow’s feet and wrinkles can do the same, according to the brand's clinical trials.

Cool beauty products

Once you’ve started using a lip mask, it’s unlikely you’ll want to go back to whatever you were using before. This delicious balm is meant to be used before bed to lock in moisture while you sleep. But the taste is just so good, you may find yourself slathering it on 24/7.

Prep for perfect summer skin with this daily peel kit from Dr. Dennis Gross. The two-step kit can be used every day for at-home chemical peels. The first step exfoliates with acids, then the second step delivers anti-aging benefits. After the peel, finish off with a serum or moisturizer to lock in a flawless finish.

Sunscreen

Daily sunscreen use now will pay back dividends in the future. This water-resistant formula from EltaMD will protect up to SPF 50. It quickly absorbs into skin and creates a matte finish on your face — the perfect, protective base to apply makeup, if you want.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!