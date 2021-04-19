Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the months begin to heat up, beauty lovers around the world are swapping their routines for the seasons.

Women’s Health Beauty Director Kristina Rodulfo stopped by TODAY to share some favorite picks from the magazine’s 2021 Beauty Awards. All the products have been through heavy testing by the entire staff and selected from more than 2,100 submissions. Her winning selections include some year-round beauty classics and a few formulas that will work extra hard in the heat.

From self-tanning serum to hair gloss, scroll through to discover the products that will save your beauty routine this season.

Warmer weather hair essentials

Warmer weather means one thing to people with oily hair: grease season. As you’re more likely to sweat, your sweat can combine with your hair’s natural oils and leave your strands looking flat and dirty. This lightweight formula from Odele will instantly bring back life to your roots. It’s made from cornstarch and arrowroot and leaves your hair smelling fabulous. (So no one will know if you skip a wash — or two.)

Whether you’re on the beach in the sun or swimming in a pool, hair dye can turn funky shades in the summer. So if you’re spending money to color your hair, spend $15 to protect it with this gloss from L’Oreal. It’s a one-step gloss you can use in the shower to eliminate brassiness and revive your shade between appointments.

Warmer weather skin care

While your skin needs SPF protection year-round, it becomes imperative in the summer. If you still have yet to board the sunscreen train, opt for a formula like this clean one from Cocokind. It’s super hydrating so it feels like a moisturizer as you work it into your skin. And, as a bonus, its clean formula makes it safe for reefs so you can wear it on the beach and in the ocean.

The skin around your eyes is one of the first places to show aging. Help protect that delicate area this summer with this rich cream from Saturday Skin. Over time, it will even help get rid of dark circles thanks to its yuzu ingredient (which has three times more vitamin C than oranges).

By this point, you know that lying out in the sun to tan is not doing any long-term favors for your skin. But you still want that sun-kissed glow. This serum can be used on both your face and body for a golden glow that will last up to a week.

Minimal sunny day "easy" makeup

A face full of makeup is no match for a day out in the hot sun. Opt for minimal makeup this summer and just use a swipe of mascara. This ultra-powerful formula adds incredible length to even the shortest lashes. And it’s waterproof, so it won’t budge — no matter how much you sweat or swim.

To finish off your simple summer makeup look, add a touch of fiber filler to your brows. This color from Revlon lasts up to two days, so you can wear it for all your summer adventures and look put-together — no matter how late the party goes.

