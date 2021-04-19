Shop TODAY editors picked these products independently without any input from the brand. After these articles were published, the brand paid Shop TODAY to promote them. Shop TODAY may make a commission on sales from products purchased through our links. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

A mother's purse is a catch-all for nearly everything in her life. So, with Mother's Day less than a month away, now is the perfect time to gift Mom a new bag that will actually have enough space for everything she needs to carry with her on the daily. But wouldn't it be amazing if you could just win the bag of her dreams?

Enter MZ Wallace — the celebrity-loved accessory brand that's been spotted on the likes of Sienna Miller and Anne Hathaway. The Manhattan-based, women-owned brand was founded over 20 years ago and quickly became a favorite among commuters, city dwellers and fashion-forward thinkers, loved for its iconic quilted style. Now, enter Shop TODAY, your budget-friendly personal shopper and source for all things trending in fashion and beauty. We're teaming up with MZ Wallace to bring you a giveaway so good, it's bound to make you Mom's favorite this year.

So, what do you need to know? We're giving away the MZ Wallace Metro Quatro tote and the MZ Wallace Metro pouch to 14 lucky winners to kick off our 15 days of exclusive Mother's Day deals. You have from now until April 25 to enter to win the $340-value set, so don't miss out!

If you choose to enter our sweepstakes, you'll also be encouraged to subscribe to TODAY's Stuff We Love newsletter that will deliver the best deals, beauty buys, style picks and more to your inbox every day — and have a better chance of being in-the-know for the next giveaway.

The Metro Quatro tote is a limited-edition release just in time for Mother's Day — and just the right size for any woman who is always on the go and in need of the perfect accessory for work, travel or everyday use. It features an adjustable crossbody strap as well as shoulder straps, which make it versatile and comfortable to carry, no matter the occasion. It comes in a classic black color, which takes the guesswork out of wondering whether or not it will match with anything in your closet. Though it's made from an eco-friendly REC Oxford material, subtle Italian leather accents give it a lavish look.

The tote will also include a Metro Pouch, an equally chic-but-smaller companion. It can act as an organizing pouch inside a larger bag, but we think the luxe piece can also be used as a sleek clutch for a night out. The Pouch comes in two solid colors and two different prints (basket weave and spring camo) but regardless of design, each bag features Italian leather trim, roomy pockets and zip top closure.

No matter which she prefers, these functional and fashionable pieces are sure to make a great gift so be sure to enter now and follow Shop TODAY on Instagram to check out our latest exclusive Mother's Day deals and giveaways!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US states or DC who are 18 or older. Begins April 19, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. ET and ends April 25, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://ul.ink/XP3T. Sponsors: TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.