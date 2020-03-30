This hydrating sleeping mask has TODAY editors hooked

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If you find yourself spending more time at home lately, it might be a good time to indulge in some self-care and upgrade your skin-care routine.
New York-based dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb stopped by TODAY in January to share her favorite skin-care picks, and one of them was a moisturizing overnight face mask that also happens to be a Shop TODAY editor favorite.
"What makes it so effective is the glycerin and dimethicone, which are both great for trapping water into the skin's barrier," Lamb told Shop TODAY about the mask's "great ingredients."
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
To use the mask, you simply apply a layer to your skin before bed, then rinse it off in the morning. According to Lamb, the gel mask is great for normal to dry skin types.
The formula features highly concentrated hydro ionized mineral water to help with hydration, while an infusion of orange flower, rose and sandalwood promotes relaxation. Apricot and evening primrose extracts are also used in an effort to brighten fatigued skin.
The mask has become a huge hit in the Shop TODAY office, with four of our editors swearing by it for glowing skin. Associate commerce social media editor Kara Quill loves the texture of the mask and how mess-free it is.
"I was very skeptical about sleeping with something on my face all night, but I love this product!" Quill said. "The water mask has a cooling effect that feels great and isn't tacky so I don't feel like I'm getting anything all over my pillow."
The mask can be especially beneficial to anyone who is looking to combat dry, flaky skin.
"I’m grateful that I don’t have acne-prone or super problematic skin, but my face tends to get extremely dry no matter what time of year it is," associate commerce editor Megan Foster told us. "I finally found a solution when I discovered the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. The best part is that I can wake up in the morning with completely hydrated skin that doesn’t feel oily!”
Though the mask features tons of hydrating ingredients, the formula is surprisingly lightweight in texture.
"It feels rich and moisturizing when you apply it, but it sinks in super quickly and leaves your skin feeling so smooth," associate commerce editor Daniel Boan told us. "When I wake up in the morning, my skin looks plumper and has a dewy glow. I can't survive the winter without it, and I still use it about once a week once the weather warms up."
Senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach has found great results when layering it with other products.
"This mask is like a drink of water for my dry skin," Brach said. "I love that it works while I sleep so I wake up to hydrated, glowy skin in the morning. Its simple formula makes it the perfect addition to any skin-care routine — I layer it over my favorite anti-aging product, Differin gel. The texture is also great — not too heavy, not too light — and it's affordable."
If you're in need of a quick solution for dry skin, this overnight mask might just do the trick.
