Spring is officially here, and to get the scoop on all things skin care, Shop TODAY asked one expert about her favorite product recommendations.

Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Entière Dermatology Dr. Melissa Levin joined Shop TODAY on Instagram to share her top five skin care products for spring. She discussed the necessary items you'll want on hand to tackle common warm-weather issues like sun damage and dull skin while sharing her advice on common skin care woes.

Check out her top skin care recommendations for spring below.

1. Daily Sunscreen

Levin recommends using daily sunscreen to prevent unwanted burns. Since many people forget to wear sunscreen during the winter months, she often sees burns in the early spring.

One of Levin's favorite sunscreen products is this tinted mineral-based sunscreen. This Spanish brand creates a pure mineral block with zinc oxide and peptides, which support collagen production and improve the elasticity of your skin.

"It also has peptides, antioxidants and DNA repairsomes, which actually repair your skin from sun damage," explains Levin. (Editor's note: Levin formerly consulted on this brand.)

2. Exfoliating Cleanser

People often notice that their face looks dull during the winter.

"That's really because we get a buildup of dead skin cells," said Levin, who recommends using a gentile exfoliating wash, which refreshes the skin with continued use.

Her favorite cleanser from NeoStrata is formulated with 18% glycolic acid — which helps slough off dead skin cells to reveal soft, supple skin. It's ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin and it can help those dealing with fine lines, wrinkles and free radical damage.

3. Gels and Lotions

Lighten up your routine by changing out your heavier products for ones that have a lighter formulation.

"Swap out ointments and creams for something a little more lightweight like gels and lotions," she advised.

4. Antioxidant serum

Using a daily sunscreen is a must, but when the sun is stronger during the spring, Levin recommends using an antioxidant serum as well for good measure.

"An antioxidant protects against infrared pollutants and other triggers that cause free radical formation," she explained.

Levin recommends this serum due to the high concentration of vitamin C, which helps improve skin's brightness.

"You really want to look for vitamin C as the active ingredient because that's the one that has the most data and the most research behind it," Levin noted, saying that it helps protect skin from free radical formation and improves pigmentation.

5. Replace old products

If you haven't replaced your old brushes or expired skin care products, spring cleaning is the perfect excuse to revamp your beauty tools. Levin recommends doing a total "reset" for the new season.

One of Levin's go-to brushes is this one from Artis. She says it's great for applying foundation, contouring your face or adding bronzer. Due to the oval shape, it works well for either liquid, cream or powder face products.

