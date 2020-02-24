This $10 sunscreen is the most important part of my skin care routine

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

For as long as I can remember, I've always worn sunscreen — and a lot of it.

As a child, my mom would make me and my sister wear a T-shirt over our bathing suits at the beach, and I've owned more than my fair share of floppy sun hats over the years. So you can imagine that I've tried quite a few sunscreen formulas over the years.

I also happen to have ultra sensitive, acne-prone skin and have struggled to find a formula that won't clog or irritate my pores. That is, until I came across Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin more than five years ago.

It's gentle enough for my sensitive skin

With the help of facials and a dedicated routine, I've been able to whip my skin into shape over the last several years, but there was a time when nearly every product I used would irritate the heck out of my skin — especially sunscreens. So when I realized that Neutrogena made an SPF just for acne-prone skin, I figured it was worth a try.

Unlike some other facial sunscreens I've used, the Clear Face Sunscreen was immediately gentle on my skin and didn't make it sting. With regular use, I started to notice that my skin was less red and experienced fewer breakouts than it did when I used thicker SPF formulas.

The $10 sunscreen is available in SPF 30 and 55 (I use the SPF 55 version) and feels light on my skin, unlike many other sun care products that can feel like a sticky, heavy mask. And at the end of the day when I wash my face, this SPF comes off like a breeze — no scrubbing required.

The matte finish of this sunscreen looks great under makeup. Chrissy Callahan

It looks great under makeup

Since I wear SPF on a daily basis, I'm always looking for a product that wears well under my foundation. Some sunscreens can look rather chalky and make my fair skin look pasty, but this one just blends in like any other daily moisturizer.

If I'm going to be out and about a lot during the day, I often carry a tube with me to reapply throughout the day. And one of my favorite things about this sunscreen is the fact that it won't ruin my makeup if I reapply over my foundation.

This is undoubtedly the most important product in my skin care routine. Chrissy Callahan

It's a solid daily sunscreen for all seasons

Wearing sunscreen daily is the best beauty tip I've learned from my mom and I make sure to apply SPF every single day, even in the winter and on rainy days. Since it has a light feel to it, Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen is easy enough to use in the summer when it's hot as heck outside and also makes my skin feel moisturized during the dry winter months.

I have yet to experience sunburn on my face while using this powerhouse and love the fact that it has both UVA and UVB protection. It's also a great travel companion and helps keep my skin in check on vacations, when it often tends to rebel.

At just $10, this is one multitasking drugstore find I'll be using for years to come!

