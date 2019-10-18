This "Amazon's Choice" for makeup bags and No. 1 bestseller in the cosmetic travel cases category is the ideal makeup bag for travel. You can arrange the compartments inside to fit your needs. It even features elastic pockets to hold your makeup brushes.

The case is available in two sizes — medium and large — and in five different colors and patterns: black, purple, red, pink and floral.

For one owner, this case went from a travel accessory to a daily must-have. "I bought this makeup case a few months ago and I still use it every day," said TODAY Audience Development Coordinator Halle Proper. "I originally purchased it as a travel makeup case for a trip, but I loved how organized my stuff stayed, so I kept using it after that!"

One reviewer described it as "sturdy" and "durable." Amazon

The case was also a hit with TODAY's Stuff We Love Newsletter readers and, for under $20, we can totally see why!

You can use this for more than just makeup. It can also be used for toiletries or electronics storage. One reviewer initially bought the Chomeiu case for their car makeup stash but ended up finding an even better use for it.

"I use this for my electronic accessories and plugs and love it!" they wrote.

To make a good deal even better, Amazon currently has a coupon that you can apply to save an extra $2.00. So you can snag this case for just under $17!

