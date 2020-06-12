Major summer sales are already starting — here's where to shop

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is just a few days away, and many retailers have already kicked off some of the best sales of the season. If you're in need of a new swimsuit or pair of sandals to get you through the warmer months, now is the perfect time to scoop up trendy items at budget-friendly prices.

From silhouette-enhancing $12 shorts at Old Navy to fashionable shoes for men and women from Cole Haan, there are plenty of options to step-up your fashion game. Looking for a modern pair of sunglasses to rock over these next few months or new additions to your summer skin care routine? We did all the digging so you won't have to.

If you're looking for some last-minute Father's Day gifts, there are also a few affordable finds on this list that Dad is sure to love. Read on for some of the best sales to shop all weekend long.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Summer swimsuits on sale

Lands' End

Now through June 17, you can save up to 60% off on your purchase at Lands' End by using the code SPLASH at checkout. Whether you need a new swim shirt or summer accessories, you can catch most styles on sale.

This Lands’ End exclusive tankini top provides extra sun protection thanks to its UPF 50 fabric. Whether you opt for the "Magnolia Florals" or "Mini Gingham" prints, you can mix and match with your favorite bikini bottoms or pair it with shorts to wear it as a tank top.

Old Navy

Old Navy is offering up to 50% off everything, so you can stock up on all of your summer essentials before the season officially begins.

This one-piece features a stylish buckle that contrasts with the floral print pattern for a figure-flattering look. The high scoop neck also provides extra protection from the sun, so you can save some sunscreen.

Another affordable find from Old Navy’s swim collection, this one-piece features a flirty plunging neckline and is currently on sale in every pattern. Since the shoulder straps are adjustable, you can ensure a custom and comfortable fit.

Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is running one of its biggest "Friends and Family" sales of the year, offering 30% off across most departments on the site.

This houndstooth print swimsuit features a solid belt for a fit that flatters any figure. The shoulder straps are also adjustable for optimal comfort.

Bloomingdale’s is offering 30% off of select styles through June 21, so you have all weekend and then some to save on this lightweight swim cover-up.

Summer clothing items on sale

Lands' End

You can also find great discounts on fashionable finds at Lands' End through June 17 when you use the code SPLASH at checkout.

A maxi dress makes for an effortlessly chic outfit, and every version of this wrap maxi dress is on sale, including this "Deep Sea Tropic" print. Pair it with your go-to pair of sandals and you'll be ready for whatever the day brings.

These comfortable linen shorts come in every color you’ll need to get through the summer. The slimming high-rise fit can complete any outfit, whether you pair it with a T-shirt or a cropped blouse.

Old Navy

Summer-ready tees, tanks and blouses can all be found at a price you'll love during Old Navy's massive sale, where the discounts are as high as 50%.

Short-sleeve season is nearly in full effect! This sleeveless lightweight top makes it easy to stay cool while looking chic during the warmer months.

The cotton blend fabric combined with the higher waist makes a comfortable combination that you can style with nearly any top.

A classic pair of denim shorts should always be a staple in your closet, but a slimming pair of denim shorts can take it to the next level. Luckily, you can catch this high-waisted pair on sale this weekend that also offers a bit of a stretch to move with your body, so you can look and feel your best.

Madewell

Now through June 15, you can save an extra 30% or an extra 50% on select sale styles. All you'll have to do is enter the code SWEETDEAL at checkout.

You can snag this dress on sale for 30% off using the code SWEETDEAL at checkout and create endless outfit combinations throughout the entire summer. Pair it with sneakers, a denim jacket or even a subtle belt to upgrade the casual look.

Bloomingdale's

Casual tees and other fashion essentials can be found at great prices during Bloomingdale's Friends and Family event.

Not a fan of DIY? You won’t need a kit to snag this tie-dye T-shirt. This soft cotton tee is designed for an oversized fit, so you can stay cool, comfortable and on-trend this season.

Gap

Gap is offering up to 60% off everything, but you can also save 50% off all tees and dresses and snag an extra 50% off sale styles by using the code PERK at checkout.

This casual jumpsuit is ready for almost any summer adventure. Whether you’re spending time in the backyard or stepping out for dinner, you’ll only need a cute pair of shoes to complete your look.

Macy's

Macy's is also running its Friend and Family event, so you can save 30% on select clothing, swim, jewelry styles and more.

You can upgrade dad’s wardrobe without breaking the bank this summer, and these sleek shorts can help make it possible. From the classic khaki to the solid navy style, you can save more than $30 on these shorts equipped with flex technology.

Summer shoes and accessories on sale

Lands' End

Summer accessories are a must, so why not catch them on sale? Use the code SPLASH at checkout to save 60% on select styles at this retailer.

Keep cool with this straw visor, whether you’re at the beach or heading out for brunch. Packing up for a weekend trip? You can roll it up and toss it in your suitcase to bring some shade to your destination.

Cole Haan

The footwear and accessories brand is offering up to 70% off of select sale styles, and an additional 25% off when you purchase two or more sale styles through June 22.

Espadrilles are as comfortable as they are stylish. This pair from Cole Haan features a footbed with Cloudfoam technology, so you can strap them on for all-day wear. Whether you’re traveling or need a cute shoe for brunch, the python print upper will add some edge to your outfit.

Don’t let the sleek look deceive you — this slingback sandal has been called "comfortable" by many of its 150 reviewers. The padded footbed combined with the sturdy outsole works with your foot so you can step out in style.

The sleek gold accent on this sandal makes it stand out from other neutral-toned versions you may have in your closet. Pair them with a flowing sundress for a summer-chic look in minutes.

Whether he’s working from home or working in the office, these classic oxfords can polish off his look. In addition to Cole Haan’s style sale, you can score an additional 25% off when you purchase two or more pairs of shoes.

Macy's

You can find great deals on sneakers, sandals, flip-flops and more during Macy's Friends and Family event by using the code FRIEND at checkout.

These cute sandals are perfect for the summer season, and the neutral cognac shade can complete just about any outfit.

Trendy men’s sandals can be hard to come by, but this simple pair won’t make him sacrifice style for comfort. This popular pick with 70 reviews is currently on sale and available in most sizes for less than $40.

Sunglass Hut

The Sunglass Hut is offering 30% off select styles now through June 14. If you need a little more time to save, you can score 30% off on the Sunglass Hut Collection through June 25.

The final accessory to any summer outfit is a sleek pair of shades. These aviator-style frames from Sunglass Hut are not only on-trend for the season, but are also polarized to reduce glare for days on the water.

These frames from the Sunglass Hut’s first collection are available in several designs to suit any style. This sleek black pair is made with nylon and is ready for any beach day.

Macy's

Whether you prefer simple studs or shiny hoops, you can also find great discounts on accessories during Macy's Friends and Family sale.

Don’t forget about the accessories! These animal print earrings can add some flair to any outfit and are on sale for more than 50% off. Whether you pair them with a simple sundress or T-shirt, you’ll elevate your look at an affordable price.

Gap

From sunglasses to shoes, you can save up to 60% off on accessories at Gap.

This straw weave hat provides coverage from the sun in style, and you can save 60% off the original price during Gap’s sale.

Summer outdoor games on sale

Wayfair

Oversized yard games are a great way to get outdoors and make the most of the summer ahead, and you can enjoy savings on some bestsellers during Wayfair's sale this weekend.

Summer days aren’t complete without some fun. Wayfair's sale on bestselling lawn games will last until Saturday, so you can save big on "big" fun. This popular lawn dice game includes six oversized dice and two erasable scoreboards to intensify the competition.

Whether you prefer a one-on-one game or want to get the whole family in on some socially distant fun, you can snag this cornhole game set on sale for more than 40% off the original price. It’s weather-resistant, so you can leave it outside until tomorrow if the score hasn’t been settled just yet.

Strike! This outdoor bowling set comes with everything you need to construct your own bowling alley in your backyard, including the pins, balls and carrying case. It is suitable for use in grass or on the sand, so you can play at home or bring the fun to the beach.

These inflatable play balls have amassed more than 240 reviews and can make any outdoor activity extra fun, whether it’s a game of soccer or a game of tag. You can snag them on sale and watch the whole family have a blast (and a laugh) this summer.

Summer beauty items on sale

Skinstore

You can save 25% off summer body care items at Skinstore through June 15, plus up to 25% off other products when you use the code COUNTDOWN at checkout.

Late summer nights call for some extra under-eye skin care. If you missed these in our last-minute Mother’s Day gift guide, you can now catch them on sale at Skinstore for 15% off the original price.

Skinstore is offering 15% off select summer skin care items, from face and body lotions to serums. This bestseller is infused with aloe vera and shea butter and can help quench dry skin after one-too-many dips in the pool.

Protecting your skin from the sun is non-negotiable, no matter the season. This daily moisturizer is formulated with SPF 30 and glycerin to hydrate and defend your skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

This cream can be used as both a face and body lotion and is free from parabens and harsh chemicals, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your face. It’s formulated to moisturize dry skin and even claims to relieve minor irritation and itching, which can help with pesky mosquito bites.

You can score 25% off this tinted moisturizer as part of Skinstore’s summer body care sale. It is formulated with SPF 50 and is not only water-resistant, but also protects your skin from UV damage.

Summer home items on sale

Macy's

As part of the Friends and Family sale, you can catch additional savings on outdoor gear and home items for the summer.

Every vibrant design in Martha Stewart’s collection is ready for the beach or the pool. Even though each item in the collection was already on sale, you can save an additional 30% off using the code FRIEND at checkout.

Kohl's

There are plenty of summer-ready items that are already on sale at Kohl's, but you can save an additional 15% on select items when you apply the code SAVINGS at checkout.

This sweet deal allows you to bring all the fun of homemade ice cream to your own home, but with less of the mess. After freezing the cooling bowl overnight, you can enjoy your own personal pint in just 30 minutes with the press of a button.

Thanks to extra savings at Kohl’s, this weekend you can save more than $100 on this backyard umbrella. Whether you prefer a bright design or a subtle print, each style is on sale to match your outdoor setup.

This 19-piece set has everything you’ll need to make a great summer barbecue happen. From corn cob holders to steak knives and grip tongs, this kit is fully equipped for the grill master of the family.

While you may not have any vacation plans this summer, you can still catch great deals on luggage in preparation for your next trip. You can save more than $90 on this chic design that is spacious enough for any getaway.

Homesick

In honor of Father's Day, you can save 15% sitewide on any purchase using the code BESTDAD at checkout.

If the kids are missing out on summer camp adventures this year, you can save on this nostalgic Homesick Candle that features notes of green grass and sunscreen.

